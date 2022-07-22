Position preview: Running backs

WHO’S BACK

Running backs coach Jerry Mack returns the bulk of his running backs. Tiyon Evans did quit middle of the season last year. Dee Beckwith did transfer, but Beckwith didn’t factor in a year ago. So basically Mack’s room is intact.

Jabari Small (797 yards) and Jaylen Wright (409 yards) lead the way on the ground along with Hendon Hooker’s legs. Then there is Len’Neth Whitehead who flashed some but continues to battle injuries. Whitehead averaged 6.5 yards a carry last season on 25 carries, playing in 8 games.





WHO’S NEW

Tennessee welcomes two newcomers at the tailback position. Justin Williams-Thomas arrived in January and is a highly touted bigger back the Vols have lacked. Then there is Louisiana native Dylan Sampson who arrived earlier this summer. Sampson is a speedster who has impressed in summer workout drills.





BY THE NUMBERS

2829 —Number of yards gained on the ground a season ago. That’s the third time this program has rushed for over 2500 yards since winning a national title in 1998.

30 — Number of yards lost by the Vol tailbacks last season in 372 carries.

3 — Number of times a Vol tailback had 20+ carries in a game last year. Jabari Small was he only tailback to do it.





BIGGEST STRENGTH

The biggest strength is counting Hooker, the Vols return their top three rushers from a year ago. The other strength is that they have a variety of backs. Not every guy is the same type of back. They have one cut and go guys, wiggle guys, and bigger guys to help especially in short yardage.

There is plenty of versatility in that group.





BIGGEST CONCERN

Durability and physicality. Small battled a shoulder injury last fall limiting his play. Jaylen Wright has added some weight and muscle and he has to show improvement in the physical part of play especially in pass protection.





With two returning backs and two newcomers this is still not an overly deep group so Tennessee really needs that group to stay healthy.