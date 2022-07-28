Position preview: Secondary

WHO’S BACK





Secondary coach Willie Martinez loves veteran guys and he has two of the most experienced returning in safeties Jaylen McCullough and Trevon Flowers. Both appear to be locked in as his starting safeties for a second year.





Replacing Alontae Taylor at corner and Theo Jackson at the nickel spot is a huge question. There are other parts coming back, but the question is where to do they all fit. Warren Burrell is back at corner where he started last year. But Burrell has his struggles at times last year. Kamal Hadden flashed promise in his first season forcing a fumble at Alabama and being solid as a first year player. Brandon Turnage got one start and was the SEC player of the week for his play, but played very little after the start against South Carolina. Christian Charles looked to be poised to win a starting safety spot or at least split time before he injured his knee at Missouri.





Then there is Doneiko Slaughter, Tamarion McDonald, De’Shawn Rucker, and Cheyenne Labruzza who are all back.









WHO’S NEW





Tennessee welcomes in two transfers in Andre Turrentine (Ohio State) and Wesley Walker (Georgia Tech) who provide plenty of competition for Martinez this camp. Neither transferred to sit and both picked Tennessee because the saw an opportunity to get on the field on Rocky Top.





Back in December, the Vols signed Christian Harrison, Jourdan Thomas and Dee Williams. The transfers should provide some real competition and both the returning non-starters and newcomers should help on special teams.









BY THE NUMBERS





52 — Number of starts between McCullough and Flowers





64% — Completion percentage given up by Warren Burrell last season. Opponents caught 34 of 53 passes thrown on Burrell.





12 — Number of PBU’s by Theo Jackson last year. The returning secondary players combined for 18 last season.









BIGGEST STRENGTH





The strength of the unit is at the safety position where Willie Martinez has the most experience and competition. Trevon Flowers has reportedly had a really good off-season and Jaylen McCullough has lost weight as hew’s worked to get faster.





And overall counting the transfers Tennessee has some decent depth for competition at safety and the nickel spot.









BIGGEST CONCERN





The two questions with the secondary are how do all the pieces fit and who plays corner. Can Warren Burrell become consistent enough at one spot. Hadden is likely to start at one of the corners. Who plays nickel and who are the other factors at the cornerback position? Everyone saw the Vols’ struggles at that spot in the bowl game.