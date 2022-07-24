Position preview: Wide Receivers

WHO’S BACK





Let’s start with the most productive guy in Cedric Tillman. Not the fastest player, but the guy who can beat man to man coverage better than anyone on the team and one of the best receivers in the SEC.





Following the Florida game, Josh Heupel and OC Alex Golesh made every effort to force the ball to Tillman and it paid off big time. Tillman finished the year with 64 receptions for 1041 yards and 12 touchdowns in a season no one saw coming. Tillman is not the featured go to guy and defenses have had a year to prepare for him and this offense.





That’s why Tillman needs some help and the question is where will that come from. Junior Jalin Hyatt had 21 catches 226 yards 2 touchdowns a year ago and is as talented as anyone. Hyatt had a really nice spring and was very candid in saying he wasn’t as focused as he needed to be a year ago and to commit to the game the way he needed. Hyatt will be plenty of early opportunities in the slot where Velus Jones was a year ago.





Also back is Jimmy Holiday, Jimmy Calloway, Ramel Keyton, and Walker Merrill all return from a season ago. That collection of four combined for just 18 caches for 223 yards and a touchdown.





WHO’S NEW





The Vols welcome a highly touted transfer and three high school freshman, since Cam Miller has been working with the defense this summer.





USC transfer Bru McCoy is a big time talent looking for a fresh start. McCoy, as a redshirt freshman, in six games thanks to the COVID shortened PAC-12 schedule had 21 catches for 236 yards and 2 touchdowns. McCoy has had a hip issue that he has ben recovering from but should be 100% when camp opens.





Squirrel White has been adding weight and is over 160 pounds after arriving sub-150. But White can run and has wiggle and it was on display in the spring. Is he physical enough to get open and is he durable enough at that size? Fellow prep teammate Chaz Nimrod does have the size at 6-3, 195 pounds. He created some spring buzz so we will see how that translates this fall.





Kaleb Webb is another big receiver who will get ample opportunities this spring as well. Webb was a really important piece to Heupel’s 2022 recruiting class.





BY THE NUMBERS





7 — Number of receivers that averaged more than 10 yards a catch last season. Javonta Payton averaged 22.9 yards a reception while Tillman averaged 16.9 yards a catch.





41 — Total number of catches from last year by returning receivers not named Tillman.





1995-96 — The last time a Vol receiver has had back to back 1,000 yard seasons. A guy named Joey Kent did it.





BIGGEST STRENGTH





Tillman is back and so is Hendon Hooker. That’s the biggest strength to the Vols receiving corp and passing game. The two have become good friends and have great on field chemistry. Tillman has emerged more and more as a leader and has shown can run any route and Heupel can get him open.





The other strength to this unit is their size. Aside from White this is a tall and should be a physical receiving corps.





BIGGEST WEAKNESS





If Tillman is Batman, then who is his Robin. That’s the question. Who is in the slot replacing Velus Jones’ production and who is the guy opposite Tillman where Javonta Payton was a year ago.





There’s some talent there but it’s not proven in big time situations. Hyatt had a really nice bowl game and a big spring. His production is huge to the offense’s success. And then who can be the other outside receiver. There are options and Heupel’s history says this perceived weakness should quickly become a strength this fall, but right now there’s plenty of questions outside of Tillman.