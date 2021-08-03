Positional preview: The Coaching Staff

WHO'S BACK

No one is back. Jeremy Pruitt, Shelton Felton, and Brian Neidermeyer was fired with cause on January 18th as a result of Tennessee’s on going investigation. As a result of the change at head coach the entire staff was let go, or took other jobs. Tennessee is starting over with their football program for the 5th time since 2008.

WHO'S NEW

Josh Heupel gets his shot at fixing Tennessee as he comes from Central Florida after being the offensive coordinator at Missouri. Heupel brought half his staff with him from UCF in Alex Golesh (OC/TE), Joey Halzle (QB), Glen Elerbee (OL), Willie Martinez (DB), and Kodi Burns (WR). Burns never officially joined Heupel at UCF. He was hired to go there from Auburn back in January but Heupel got the Tennessee job and took Burns with him to Knoxville.

After getting the job on Rocky Top, Heupel filled out his defensive staff with coordinator Tim Banks from Penn State in a search that took multiple twists and turns. Heupel hired SEC veteran Dline coach Rodney Garner, Brian Jean-Mary (LB), Mike Ekeler (OLB/Special teams) and Jerry Mack (RB).

INSIDE THE NUMBERS Column 1 Column 2 42.2 Avg. points per game last year by Heupel’s offense 55 Number of redzone trips last year at UCF, Vols had 23 +12 Turnover margin last year at UCF

GREATEST STRENGTH

Scoring points is what Josh Heupel is all about. He’s succeeded offensively everywhere he has been including Missouri. Heupel calls his offense quarterback friendly and he likes to be aggressive with a vertical passing game. In 2018, UCF’s offense averaged 43.2 points a game. In 2019, it was 43.4 points a game and in a shortened 2020 season the Knights under Heupel’s offense averaged 568 yards a game.

Heupel has always found a way to score points.

BIGGEST WEAKNESS