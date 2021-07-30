Positional preview: The Defensive Line

Tennessee returns a good number of bodies to a defensive line group that wasn’t very effective last season and went through plenty of growing pains in the spring.





Last year nothing was normal for the defensive line. They didn’t get to work with new coach Jimmy Brumbaugh in spring then Brumbaugh was abruptly fired in the middle of the season as Jeremy Pruitt took over. So it’s safe to say it was a strange year.





From an experienced standpoint Matthew Butler is the old veteran leading the way. Butler has played in 40 career games recording 105 tackles. Last season Butler had 43 tackles including 2 sacks and 3 tackle for losses.





Aubrey Solomon is back as a veteran. Solomon had a disappointing 2020 season. After not taking contact in the preseason, Solomon never got going record just 23 tackles and no TFL’s or sacks.





Ja’Quain Blakely is back along with Omari Thomas, Elijah Simmons, Kurott Garland, Dominic Bailey, and LaTrell Bumphus. Getting Bumphus back from injury is a big deal. Over the last 16 games played, Bumphus has 7.5 TFL’s, and 3 sacks.