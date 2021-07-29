Positional preview: The Offensive Line

WHO'S BACK

Tennessee returns 13 scholarship players from a year ago including Riley Locklear who missed most of last year due to shoulder surgery. Five returning linemen started games last year with Cade Mays, Cooper Mays, Jerome Carvin, Darnell Wright and K’Rojhn Calbert. Dayne Davis is also back. Davis was one of the big stories of the spring as the walk on held his ground at left tackle and will battle for a starting spot this fall with five who started games last year. Another returning player who will factor into the competition for a starting spot on the interior is Javontez Spraggins. Spraggins played in 8 games a year ago and started one as a tight end in the jumbo package. The other returning underclassmen are Ollie Lane, R.J. Perry, James Robinson, Kingston Harris, Jackson Lampley, and Chris Akporoghene.

WHO'S NEW

Josh Heupel welcomes in William Parker, and Jeremiah Crawford as scholarship newcomers. Parker is from Nashville where he played at Pearl-Cohn High School and Crawford was a late addition to the class as Heupel found and signed him from Butler Community College. Heupel was looking for more depth and competition at tackle. Crawford is 6-5, 315 pounds and can play on the edge.

BY THE NUMBERS Column 1 Column 2 8 Number of different combinations in the starting line up in 10 games last season 29 Number of sacks allowed 18 Number of penalties by the offensive line in 2020

GREATEST STRENGTH

It has to be the versatility of the group. Cade Mays can play any of the positions and has started everywhere but center in his college career. Jerome Carvin can play guard, center and in a bind could play right tackle. Calbert can play inside or outside as well. So offensive line coach Glenn Elerbee has some flexibility with his most experienced players as he tries to sort out what is his combination of his best five.

BIGGEST WEAKNESS