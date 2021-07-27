Positional preview: The Receivers

Gone is leading receiver Josh Palmer but the Vols welcome back experienced receiver Velus Jones and one of last years top newcomers in Jalin Hyatt.





After a stretch of games early in the year where Jones wasn’t a factor, he became much more a part of the offense down the stretch last year finishing with 22 catches for 280 yards and 3 touchdowns. The senior transfer from Southern Cal is not only the most experienced receiver at Tennessee. He’s one of the most experienced in the SEC.





Hyatt showed flashes of speed and big play ability in 2020. He averaged nearly 14 yards a catch with 276 yards and 2 touchdowns on 20 catches.





Both are excited about the new offense and both will be counted on big time to stretch the field.





Behind Jones and Hyatt, the Vols return veteran Cedric Tillman who had 3 catches a year ago then. Ramel Keyton, who has 13 career receptions. Then two second year players in Jimmy Holliday and Jimmy Callaway who both played very little a year ago.