Positional preview: The Running Backs

WHO'S BACK

Tennessee’s top two rushers from a years ago entered the transfer portal as Eric Gray went to Oklahoma and Ty Chandler to North Carolina. It would appear that Gray would have been a really nice fit in Josh Heupel’s offense but he never gave it a look. With those two gone, Tennessee’s top returner from a year ago is Jabari Small. Small was a bit of a recruiting after thought when he signed out of high school with teammate Omari Thomas, but the Memphis native was solid in limited play a year ago showing a nice burst and hard running. Small finished the year with 117 yards rushing on 26 carries averaging 4.5 yards a run. He also averaged 6 yards a reception. The only other returning back to log a year a year ago was Dee Beckwith. Beckwith had 25 yards on 3 carries. Tee Hodge and Len’Neth Whitehead. Hodge played in one game last year on special teams. Whitehead missed the year with a foot injury, but has earned some off season praise now that he’s healthy.

WHO'S NEW

The Vols welcome two newcomers to the running back room in junior college transfer Tiyon Evans (5-11, 220) and freshman Jaylen Wright (5-11, 200). Wright impressed in the spring and is maybe the fastest offensive player on the team. The 60 meter prep track champion has big time burst and looks like he will be a really nice fit in Heupel’s offensive attack. Evans missed all of spring with a hamstring injury so there’s plenty of unknown with him, but he has solid speed for a bigger back and he’s built like a bowling ball. Evans appears to be a guy who could be plenty effective between the tackles, but like with Whitehead, running backs coach Jerry Mack isn’t exactly sure what he has in either guy.

BY THE NUMBERS Column 1 Column 2 29/137 Total number of carries and yards returning from the RB position 154.6 Avg. yards per game on the ground in 2020 despite rushing for 23 yards total in 2 of the 10 games. 35.8 Avg. number of rushing attempts per game last season

GREATEST STRENGTH

While there’s plenty unknown about this group, their greatest strength is their diversity. They are different kinds of backs. Beckwith is a big athlete who’s got good vision and solid speed. He can run over people particularly on the edge. Small is a one cut and hit it type of back who runs a bit angry and seems to fall forward. Hodge is a big back who could be a short yardage guy. Wright is the wiggle guy who is most effective in space and could be a big part of the passing game. Then you have The x-factors of Evans and Whitehead who are both 220 pounds plus and should be physical downhill guys.

BIGGEST WEAKNESS