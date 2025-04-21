Possible Tennessee target, UCLA quarterback Joey Aguilar enters portal

Sep 19, 2024; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers quarterback Joey Aguilar (4) throws a warmup pass before the game against the South Alabama Jaguars at Kidd Brewer Stadium. (Photo by Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images)

In the wake of former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava announcing his commitment to UCLA, the Bruins' quarterback room has suffered a departure. After transferring to UCLA in the off-season, Joey Aguilar is back in the transfer portal in the spring window. He previously played at App State. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

With the Vols looking to take a veteran quarterback out of the transfer portal, Aguilar is a natural fit. He has played four seasons of college football and two at the Division I level under his belt. ESPN reports there is expected interest between Tennessee and Aguilar. This would make a quarterback room of redshirt freshman Jake Merklinger, true freshman George MacIntyre and the potential addition of Aguilar.