Possible Tennessee target, UCLA quarterback Joey Aguilar enters portal

In the wake of former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava announcing his commitment to UCLA, the Bruins' quarterback room has suffered a departure.
After transferring to UCLA in the off-season, Joey Aguilar is back in the transfer portal in the spring window.
He previously played at App State.
With the Vols looking to take a veteran quarterback out of the transfer portal, Aguilar is a natural fit. He has played four seasons of college football and two at the Division I level under his belt.
ESPN reports there is expected interest between Tennessee and Aguilar.
This would make a quarterback room of redshirt freshman Jake Merklinger, true freshman George MacIntyre and the potential addition of Aguilar.
Last season with the Mountaineers, Aguilar completed 55.9% of passes for 3,003 yards. He tossed 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He was a All-Sun Belt honorable mention.
The year prior, Aguilar completed 63.7% of passes for 3,757 yards with 33 touchdowns and 10 picks. This earned him Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year and Cure Bowl MVP.
He also ran for a total of five touchdowns in his two seasons at App State.
These productive seasons have earned him multiple school records:
— Single-season passing yards (3,757 - 2023)
— Single-season passing touchdowns (33 - 2023)
— Single-season total offense (4,002 - 2023)
— Single-season 200-yard passing games (13 - 2023)
— Single-season pass completions (293 - 2023)
— Single-season pass attempts (460 - 2023)
Prior to his time with the Mountaineers, Aguilar played two seasons at Diablo Valley Community College in central California.
His prep career was at Freedom High School. In his final two years, he threw for 5,575 yards with 59 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He was a First-team All-Bay 6 those final pair of seasons.
