For the past three seasons, Tennessee has had consistency at the point guard position.

After playing two years at Western Michigan, Jordan Walker joined the Lady Vols for her final three seasons of eligibility. During this time, she started in 77 of the 96 games she appeared in.

However, after averaging 5.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists a year ago, Walker has exhausted her eligibility leaving a gap at the point guard position.

Despite the hole, the Lady Vols are in good hands for the upcoming season.

Returning to the team is Jasmine Powell.

Powell spent her first season in Knoxville a year ago after transferring from Minnesota. She averaged 4.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the course of the season.

However, Powell truly came into her own as the season wound down. In the NCAA Tournament, she averaged eight points and two assists per contest.

"I think, you know, that obviously that depth is needed," said coach Kellie Haprer. "(Powell's) ability to play make, I think she had some good games late. I think she understands where her growth can be. Where the needs are for her on our basketball team. She had a great attitude down the stretch. She was very valuable. She can really play make in a lot of different ways and that was good to see."

Powell won't be alone, though.

Harper went to the portal to add another talented point guard. She eventually landed in-state transfer Destinee Wells out of Belmont.

In three years as a Bruin, Wells displayed a remarkable scoring ability. Last season, she averaged 19.5 points per game on 48.6% shooting from the field and 45.5% shooting on 3-pointers.

"We are really excited about adding Destniee Wells," said Harper. "She is a proven success at the college level. Obviously, for us, I think it's a huge plus that she's from Tennessee. Really enjoy getting to know her in the recruiting process. Love the type of person she is. I knew what type of player she was but I've really loved getting to know her as a person. She's a great addition for us."

Harper has seen Wells' abilities up close and personal already, though. In the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament, the Lady Vols squared off with Belmont in Knoxville.

Although Tennessee won, Wells put up 22 points, six rebounds and four assists in the narrow defeat.

"I remember there were times I didn't think we could guard her very well," said Harper on the game. "On the court, she's very elusive. She has the ability to score. She has the ability to pass. She does a great job finishing. A little bit smaller guard but she does a great job finishing despite that. The intangibles. I think she's a competitor. She's kind of a no-nonsense, no-drama player. She just wants to win."

Now, Wells will join Powell to create a dangerous point guard rotation. With talents such as Rickea Jackson and Tamari Key returning, the Lady Vols will look to put together a complete season that features another run at the SEC Tournament Title.

With the leadership of the pair of experienced point guards on the roster, the ceiling is high for Tennessee in 2024.