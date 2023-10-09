Press conference takeaways: Vols begin preparation for Texas A&M
How Tennessee used its open date last week will be evident on Saturday.
The No. 19 Vols (4-1, 1-1 SEC), who routed South Carolina, 41-20 in its last outing two weeks ago, hosts Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1) on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in a critical conference clash with division implications.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION
Tennessee used the bye week to get healthy and adjust after losing starting linebacker Keenan Pili and wide receiver Bru McCoy to injuries in the first five games while the Aggies are coming off of a 26-20 loss to Alabama at home last Saturday.
Vols head coach Josh Heupel, defensive lineman Tyler Baron and tight end Jacob Warren met with the media on Monday to discuss the week off and the team's preparation for Texas A&M.
Pass rush looks to keep upward trajectory
Tennessee has featured one of the best pass rushes in college football to this point in the season.
The Vols are currently tied for second in the SEC in sacks with 22 an is averaging a league-best 4.4 sacks per game.
James Pearce Jr. and Tyler Baron have led the charge. Pearce leads the team with five and Baron has four through five games, following up on the emphasis the coaching staff put on pass rush during fall camp, but Baron remains unsatisfied.
"To be honest with you, I still feel like there is so much more room for improvement," Baron said. "We left so many plays out thus far. I can't really turn to look back. To be honest, I'm really just worried about up front. I think we can get a lot better. Just getting back to work this week and just improving that."
WATCH ON VOLREPORT: Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel meets with media after bye week
After sacking South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler six times in its last outing, Max Johnson presents Tennessee's next test.
The Texas A&M quarterback started the season as a backup but took over as the starter following a season-ending injury to Conner Weigman two weeks ago.
Johnson began his career at LSU and has been part of the Aggies' improvement on offense under first-year coordinator Bobby Petrino, passing for 449 yards and three touchdowns while completing nearly 60% of his passes in each of the last two games.
"(Texas A&M) has really good personnel," Heupel said. "(Johnson) is a a really smart decision maker who is able to extend and make plays with his arm. He's also got some balance in what he does, too. We've got to do a good job in the run game and be able to handle all the different passing concepts that you're going to see from them."
Vols' offense faces test in stout Texas A&M defense
The Tennessee offense could be facing its sternest test vs. a Texas A&M defensive front that has been dominant.
The Aggies lead the SEC in stopping the run, allowing just 84.0 yards per game. They held Alabama to 23 total yards on the ground and have given up 100-plus yards twice in their first six games.
On the opposite side, Tennessee's run game has been its strongest asset. The Vols are averaging more than 231 yards per game and rushed for 238 yards vs. South Carolina.
Texas A&M has been effective in its own pass rush efforts. The Aggies top the conference in sacks with 25 and totaled six last week.
WATCH ON VOLREPORT: Tennessee football players Tyler Baron and Jacob Warren meet with the media
"(Texas A&M) is good at stopping the run. They're good at getting after the quarterback, too," Heupel said. "First of all, they've got really good skill and when I say that, they have skill up front, too. They're physical, they're dynamic, they're thick. They play strong and multiple up front. They've created a bunch of negative yardage plays in the run game...You've got to do a great job in communication.
"You've got to win some one-on-ones. Your double teams have got to be good to change the line of scrimmage, too. Big test for us up front and across the board offensively."
In the secondary, Texas A&M has allowed 184.8 passing yards per game but struggled against Alabama. Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe was 21-of-33 passing for 321 yards and three touchdowns and wide receiver Jermaine Burton caught nine passes for 127 yards and two scores.
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III averages 232.8 yards per game and has passed for a combined 1,164 yards and nine touchdowns.
The Vols will have to make adjustments in the passing game, though without McCoy, who suffered a season-ending injury vs. South Carolina which will force freshmen Kaleb Webb and Chas Nimrod, as well as transfer Dont'e Thornton Jr. into bigger roles at the X receiver spot.
"The offense won't really change," Heupel said. "Those guys have been involved in perimeter screens where they're the ball carrier. They've been involved in blocking. Offensively, we feel good about their development. They've got to practice well, prepare well and get themselves in position to play well. We certainly expect that from them and they're excited about the opportunity."
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @ByNoahTaylor, @RealTBannerman, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @TylerIvens, @Hunter_DeNote.
–––––