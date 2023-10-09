How Tennessee used its open date last week will be evident on Saturday. The No. 19 Vols (4-1, 1-1 SEC), who routed South Carolina, 41-20 in its last outing two weeks ago, hosts Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1) on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in a critical conference clash with division implications. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION Tennessee used the bye week to get healthy and adjust after losing starting linebacker Keenan Pili and wide receiver Bru McCoy to injuries in the first five games while the Aggies are coming off of a 26-20 loss to Alabama at home last Saturday. Vols head coach Josh Heupel, defensive lineman Tyler Baron and tight end Jacob Warren met with the media on Monday to discuss the week off and the team's preparation for Texas A&M.

Pass rush looks to keep upward trajectory

Tennessee has featured one of the best pass rushes in college football to this point in the season. The Vols are currently tied for second in the SEC in sacks with 22 an is averaging a league-best 4.4 sacks per game. James Pearce Jr. and Tyler Baron have led the charge. Pearce leads the team with five and Baron has four through five games, following up on the emphasis the coaching staff put on pass rush during fall camp, but Baron remains unsatisfied. "To be honest with you, I still feel like there is so much more room for improvement," Baron said. "We left so many plays out thus far. I can't really turn to look back. To be honest, I'm really just worried about up front. I think we can get a lot better. Just getting back to work this week and just improving that." WATCH ON VOLREPORT: Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel meets with media after bye week After sacking South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler six times in its last outing, Max Johnson presents Tennessee's next test. The Texas A&M quarterback started the season as a backup but took over as the starter following a season-ending injury to Conner Weigman two weeks ago. Johnson began his career at LSU and has been part of the Aggies' improvement on offense under first-year coordinator Bobby Petrino, passing for 449 yards and three touchdowns while completing nearly 60% of his passes in each of the last two games. "(Texas A&M) has really good personnel," Heupel said. "(Johnson) is a a really smart decision maker who is able to extend and make plays with his arm. He's also got some balance in what he does, too. We've got to do a good job in the run game and be able to handle all the different passing concepts that you're going to see from them."

Vols' offense faces test in stout Texas A&M defense