Tennessee enters its final stretch with its SEC Eastern Division hopes still obtainable. To to keep it that way, the No. 14 Vols (7-2, 3-2 SEC) have to beat No. 17 Missouri (7-2, 3-2)at Memorial Stadium in Columbia on Saturday Tennessee has outscored the Tigers, 128-48 in the last two meetings, but Missouri has exceeded expectations in head coach Eliah Drinkwitz's fourth season, despite coming off of a 31-20 loss at Georgia last week. Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel previewed the match up on Monday, addressing the challenges of facing the Tigers' offense, the Vols' success in the run game and more. Here are the takeaways.

Defense preparing for 'dynamic' Brady Cook

Both Tennessee and Missouri rank in the top half of the league in total offense. The Tigers average more than 434 yards per game with an average of 285 yards coming in the passing game. Quarterback Brady Cook is completing 77.4% of his passes and has accounted for 16 touchdowns this season. "(Cook) is smart, he's accurate with the football and he is athletic," Heupel said. "Has the ability to affect the game with his feet. And we've got to do a great job in the pass game. We've got to affect him, not let him be comfortable in the pocket while doing that. You cannot let him escape the pocket. He'll be dynamic and make big plays with his feet and his arm as he breaks contain. And then he's obviously a part of their run game, too." WATCH ON VOLREPORT: Tennessee coach Josh Heupel previews Missouri week Cook presents a challenge for Tennessee's defense, which struggled against Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary two weeks ago, allowing 372 passing yards and two touchdowns in the first game without defensive back Kamal Hadden. The secondary performed better last week against UConn as the Vols' defense produced three tunrovers, all of which were returned for touchdowns. Missouri's passing game features a number of reliable receivers, including Luther Burden III, who averages 15.0 yards per catch. "You've got to be really good in the run game because everything will play off of that too," Heupel said. "(Missouri) creates a lot of big plays with chunk plays, design shots down the football field. (Burden) is a really good player and when he gets the ball in his hands, he's difficult to bring down. They do a good job of moving him around too, where you got to track where he is at. "They try to find matchups for him, so we've got to do a great job against him. But he's not the only wide receiver. They've got a really good core group of receivers that are doing that."

Offense looking for continued balance