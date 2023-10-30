Tennessee emerged from the month of October with a 2-1 mark, its latest triumph a 33-27 win at Kentucky last Saturday. Now the No. 19 Vols (6-2, 3-2 SEC) step out of conference to play a struggling UConn (1-7) team at Neyland Stadium on Saturday at noon ET on SEC Network. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION Tennessee heads into November with some much-needed momentum ahead of a final stretch that includes games against No. 14 Missouri on the road and No. 1 Georgia in Knoxville. On Monday, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel recapped the Vols’ victory vs. Kentucky, talked about his team’s dominance in the run game and more. Here are the takeaways.

Sampson growing into 'complete' player

When Tennessee needed yards to preserve its lead over Kentucky on its final drive of the game, Dylan Sampson provided it. The Vols' running back, who stepped in for Jaylen Wright late in the second half, had created a late cushion on a 12-yard touchdown run that put Tennessee up six before finishing the game with a number of tackle-breaking runs to drain the clock. Sampson finished the game with 75 yards on 17 carries—a performance that showcased his growth midway through his sophomore campaign. WATCH ON VOLREPORT: Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel kicks off UConn week "The energy, the focus, the work habits, the practice habits. It's who (Sampson) is every single day," Heupel said. "You know exactly what you're going to get on gameday. The model of consistency is what you need to become the player in every moment that you want to be. He's been that. He's been a great leader...He's continued to grow. Dynamic in his play-making ability. That can be out of the backfield catching the football, that can be him running the football. You saw him bounce off people and extend and make plays. "He was really good in pass protection, too. He's becoming a complete football play and we have great trust in him, but we have great trust in all those backs, too." Sampson is one of three backs that have taken over games at one point or another for Tennessee this season. The Vols' run game has been the best in the SEC through eight games, averaging more than 221 yards per game. Against two of the top run defenses in the league in Texas A&M and Kentucky, Tennessee totaled 230-plus yards on the ground. Though Wright left the Kentucky game after being "nicked up," he finished with a game-high 120 yards on 11 carries. Wright averages 7.0 yards per carry and has finished 115 or more rushing yards in five games this season. He's managed to pick up much of that after contact. "(Wright) is playing exceptional football," Heupel said. "Big, strong, physical and has the last gear to take it the distance when he gets into the open grass. His efficiency in what we've done, just understanding the schemes against the defensive looks that he's getting. Being able to press it, hit the holes at the right time and he's been a really special player. Really proud of how he's grown."

Milton's progression out of the pocket

Quarterback Joe Milton III has arguably played some of his most complete football in the last two games. His impressive first half performance against Alabama, which included 175 passing yards and two touchdowns was overshadowed by Tennessee's second half collapse that led to a 34-20 loss but there has been more consistency in his decision making. Against Kentucky, Milton made several key throws outside of the pocket that extended drives. His throw under pressure to Ramel Keyton on the sideline just before halftime picked up a first down on a drive that ended in a key field goal. Another throw on the run on second-and-19 was fit into a tight window to Dont'e Thornton Jr. for a first down on a third quarter scoring drive. WATCH ON VOLREPORT: Tennessee football players Cooper Mays and Bryson Eason meet with the media "I think fundamentally (Milton) has gotten better over his time here," Heupel said. "Everybody playing in sync and breaking off gives him the ability to make some of those plays. Being a guy who is more comfortable when he breaks contain of not just being a run-first guy, but keeping his eyes down the football field allows those things to happen, too. Being able to get into a good fundamental position when he had time to. "When you're on the run, there's going to be times where you're not too, so those awkward throws, he's continuing to improve on." Milton finished 18-of-28 passing for 228 yards but when he did need to use his legs, he made the most of it. Facing a third-and-9 and clinging to a six-point lead, Milton all but put the game away with a run that went for 11 yards and allowed Tennessee to run the clock out. "There's been a lot of moving parts in front of (Milton)," Heupel said. "There's been a lot of moving part out on the perimeter. Just continued growth throughout the season, getting comfortable being in sync with those guys and the fine details of it. On Saturday night, we created explosive plays on scramble drills. We hadn't done that in a long time and maybe since we have gotten here at that level... "Joe was uber-efficient, great with his eyes, good fundamentally and extremely accurate with the football. It was a really good performance by him."

Heupel updates status of Keenan Pili