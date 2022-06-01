Previewing Tennessee's opponents in the Knoxville Regional

Tennessee earned the No. 1 overall seed in this year's NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history and will host a regional for the seventh time. In their second consecutive year of hosting a regional, the Vols will host two-seed Georgia Tech, three-seed Campbell and four-seed Alabama State. They'll open on Friday night against Alabama State at 6 p.m. ET on the SEC Network. Here's everything you need to know about Tennessee's opponents in the Knoxville Regional:

Knoxville Regional Schedule

Friday, June 3 Game 1 – Georgia Tech vs. Campbell, Noon ET (ESPN+) Game 2 – Tennessee vs. Alabama State, 6 p.m. ET (SEC Network) Saturday, June 4 Game 3 – Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, Noon ET Game 4 – Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 7 p.m. ET Sunday, June 5 Game 5 – Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 2 p.m. ET Game 6 – Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 4, 7 p.m. ET Monday, June 6 Game 7 (if necessary) – Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 6, 1 p.m. ET

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (34-22, 16-16 ACC)

Photo Credit: Georgia Tech Athletics

Regular Season Results | Team Stats and Leaders Georgia Tech's Projected Startling Lineup: (GS/GP) Leadoff: 2B, Chandler Simpson, So. (43/43) — UAB transfer Season stats: .418 BA; .498 OBP; .495 SLG; 1 HR; 21 RBI; 77 H; 29 BB; 23/27 SB 2-Hole: C, Kevin Parada, So. (56/56) Season stats: .356 BA .445 OBP; .728 SLG; 26 HR; 85 RBI; 85 H; 28 BB; 9/10 SB 3-Hole: 1B, Andrew Jenkins, So. (56/56) Season stats: .386 BA; .445 OBP; .695 SLG; 17 HR; 63 RBI; 91 H; 20 BB; 3/4 SB 4-Hole: LF, Tres Gonzalez, So. (56/56) Season stats: .335 BA; .459 OBP; .467 SLG; 4 HR; 53 RBI; 71 H; 43 BB; 4/6 SB 5-Hole: DH, Tim Borden II, So. (52/55) — Louisville transfer Season stats: .316 BA; .448 OBP; .658 SLG; 18 HR; 53 RBI; 60 H; 26 BB 6-Hole: RF, Stephen Reid, So. (47/51) Season stats: .321 BA; .380 OBP; .582 SLG; 15 HR; 57 RBI; 63 H; 18 BB 7-Hole: 3B, Drew Compton, So. (56/56) Season stats: .287 BA; .385 OBP; .546 SLG; 14 HR; 57 RBI; 62 H; 31 BB 8-Hole: CF, Colin Hall, Sr. (56/56) Season stats: .264 BA; .356 OBP; .458 SLG; 8 HR; 34 RBI; 57 H; 31 BB; 7/8 SB 9-Hole: SS, Jadyn Jackson, So. (24/37) Season stats: .258 BA; .327 OBP; .330 SLG; 0 HR; 7 RBI; 25 H; 10 BB Other Potential Lineup Options OF, Jack DeLeo, So. (19/28) Season stats: .286 BA; .352 OBP; .532 SLG; 2 HR; 18 RBI; 22 H; 7 BB INF, John Anderson, So. (22/23) Season stats: .186 BA; .342 OBP; .322 SLG; 1 HR; 8 RBI; 11 H; 13 BB Backup catcher, Jack Rubenstein, Sr. (16/21) Season stats: .341 BA; .455 OBP; .409 SLG; 0 HR; 7 RBI; 15 H; 5 BB Thoughts on the lineup: Georgia Tech possesses one of the best lineups in the country. They may not walk a ton, and they may bounce into quite a bit of double plays, but the Yellow Jackets do everything else well at the plate. Tech finished the season first in the ACC in batting average (.324), first in hits (671) and second in runs scored (521) on its way to the second-best on-base percentage (.417) in the league. What Tech does best is hit for power. Five of its nine regular starters have hit double-digit home runs this season as Georgia Tech finished second in the ACC in home runs (110) and slugging percentage (.552), yet led the league in total bases (1,145). Catcher Kevin Parada leads the way for the Yellow Jackets offense with his .356 batting average and 26 home runs, which is tied for third-most in the country. Parada will likely be a top 10 overall pick when the MLB Draft rolls around in July. It's not just Parada though. Leadoff hitter Chandler Simpson's .418 batting average leads the country, while first baseman Andrew Jenkins has slugged 17 homers and 63 RBIs from the three-hole. Tech's five-through-seven hitters have each hit at least 14 homers. Tim Borden II, a Louisville transfer, has hit 18 bombs, while right fielder Stephen Reid has hit 15, and third baseman Drew Compton has hit 14, respectively. Potential starting pitchers for Georgia Tech: (pitchers with at least one start) RHP, Marquis Grissom Jr., So. (13 starts/17 appearances) Season Stats: 58.1 IP, 4-5, 5.40 ERA, .242 B/AVG, 55 K, 39 BB, 56 H, 35 ER RHP, Chance Huff, Jr. (14 starts/15 appearances) — Vanderbilt transfer Season Stats: 61.1 IP, 4-4, 7.34 ERA, .288 B/AVG, 66 K, 21 BB, 75 H, 50 ER RHP, John Medich, R-Sr. (8 starts/20 appearances) Season Stats: 55.2 IP, 4-4, 6.14 ERA, .261 B/AVG, 58 K, 28 BB, 57 H, 38 ER RHP, Zach Maxwell, So. (5 starts/20 appearances) Season Stats: 45.1 IP, 5-0, 5.96 ERA, .232 B/AVG, 73 K, 36 BB, 39 H, 30 ER RHP, Logan McGuire, Fr. (4 starts/17 appearances) Season Stats: 33.0 IP, 4-2, 7.09 ERA, .310 B/AVG, 36 K, 4 BB, 44 H, 26 ER LHP, Cody Carwile, Fr. (3 starts/15 appearances) Season Stats: 29.1 IP, 2-2, 5.83 ERA, .232 B/AVG, 25 K, 14 BB, 26 H, 19 ER RHP, Aeden Finateri, Fr. (3 starts/18 appearances/1 save) Season Stats: 32.1 IP, 0-1, 6.96 ERA, .331 B/AVG, 35 K, 20 BB, 47 H, 20 ER LHP, Dalton Smith, So. (2 starts/8 appearances) Season Stats: 10.1 IP, 2-0, 4.35 ERA, .326 B/AVG, 9 K, 6 BB, 14 H, 5 ER LHP, Luke Bartnicki, Jr. (2 starts/10 appearances) Season Stats: 12.2 IP, 2-1, 9.24 ERA, .315 B/AVG, 12 K, 9 BB, 17 H, 13 ER LHP, Camron Hill, Fr. (1 start/17 appearances/1 save) Season Stats: 24.1 IP, 0-1, 6.66 ERA, .289 B/AVG, 18 K, 13 BB, 28 H, 18 ER LHP, Josiah Siegel, So. (1 start/13 appearances) Season Stats: 16.1 IP, 1-0, 4.96 ERA, .301 B/AVG, 16 K, 4 BB, 22 H, 9 ER Bullpen options for Georgia Tech: (pitchers who have thrown at least 5.0 innings) CLOSER: RHP, Dawson Brown, So. (26 appearances/5 saves) Season Stats: 35.0 IP, 3-1, 6.94 ERA, .322 B/AVG, 28 K, 22 BB, 47 H, 22 ER LHP, Sam Crawford, R-Jr. (23 appearances/1 save) Season Stats: 29.2 IP, 0-1, 5.76 ERA, .295 B/AVG, 29 K, 13 BB, 36 H, 19 ER LHP, Joseph Mannelly, R-Jr. (19 appearances) Season Stats: 17.2 IP, 1-0, 7.64 ERA, .320 B/AVG, 24 K, 12 BB, 24 H, 15 ER RHP, Cole McNamee, Sr. (17 appearances) — Wake Forest transfer Season Stats: 14.0 IP, 1-0, 9.64 ERA, .382 B/AVG, 11 K, 5 BB, 26 H, 15 ER RHP, Cort Roedig, Jr. (8 appearances) Season Stats: 7.1 IP, 0-0, 6.14 ERA, .343 B/AVG, 11 K, 6 BB, 12 H, 5 ER RHP, Xander Stephens, So. (5 appearances) Season Stats: 5.2 IP, 1-0, 3.18 ERA, .304 B/AVG, 6 K, 7 BB, 7 H, 7 ER Thoughts on the pitching staff: Georgia Tech still only managed to go .500 throughout ACC play despite possessing one of the best offenses in the country because its pitching staff is simply bad. The Yellow Jackets don't do a single thing well on the mound. Their ERA of 6.54 on the season was the second-worst in the ACC. They allowed the most hits (589), the most home runs (84), hit the second-most batters (73), had the second-highest opponent batting average (.289) and allowed the second-most earned runs (359). Georgia Tech's pitching staff also managed to allow the second-most walks (265), the second-most doubles (115), the second-most triples (11) and finished 10th out of 14 teams in strikeouts with 516. Of the 11 Tech pitchers who have started a game this season, only two of them have an ERA under 5.00. Only one of Tech's three main starters — RHP Marquis Grissom (5.40), RHP Chance Huff (7.34) and RHP John Medich (6.14) — have an ERA under 6.00. It doesn't get any better with the bullpen options. Of the four arms who have made at least double-digit appearances in relief, one has an ERA under 6.00. Thoughts on defense: Georgia Tech isn't very good defensively either. The Yellow Jackets committed the fourth-most errors (64) throughout ACC play to compile the third-worst fielding percentage (0.967). Their 23 double plays turned were the fewest in the conference. The Yellow Jackets are fairly strong at catcher, as Parada doesn't impact the game just with a bat in his hands. Tech ranked fifth in stolen bases against percentage (.774).

Campbell Fighting Camels (40-17, 20-3 Big South)

Campbell shortstop Zach Neto. (Photo Credit: Campbell Athletics)

Regular Season Results | Team Stats and Leaders Campbell's Projected Startling Lineup: (GS/GP) Leadoff: 3B, Jarrod Belbin, R-Jr. (56/57) Season stats: .279 BA; .377 OBP; .571 SLG; 17 HR; 55 RBI; 65 H; 30 BB; 19/27 SB 2-Hole: RF, Lawson Harrill, R-So. (49/54) Season stats: .266 BA; .377 OBP; .422 SLG; 5 HR; 25 RBI; 51 H; 27 BB; 11/11 SB 3-Hole: SS, Zach Neto, R-So. (50/50) Season stats: .398 BA; .506 OBP; .769 SLG; 15 HR; 49 RBI; 74 H; 36 BB; 16/17 SB 4-Hole: LF, Logan Jordan, R-So. (49/50) Season stats: .291 BA; .880 OPS; .347 OBP; .533 SLG; 11 HR; 49 RBI; 58 H; 15 BB 5-Hole: DH, Connor Denning, R-Sr. (54/56) Season stats: .300 BA; .386 OBP; .531 SLG; 11 HR; 52 RBI; 62 H; 30 BB; 9/12 SB 6-Hole: 1B, Drake Pierson, R-Jr. (56/56) Season stats: .341 BA; .454 OBP; .716 SLG; 18 HR; 59 RBI; 71 H; 23 BB; 18/24 SB 7-Hole: C, Ty Babin, R-Sr. (41/46) Season stats: .318 BA; .416 OBP; .642 SLG; 13 HR; 44 RBI; 48 H; 16 BB 8-Hole: 2B, Dalen Thompson, Fr. (10/26) Season stats: .217 BA; .610 OPS; .327 OBP; .283 SLG; 0 HR; 2 RBI; 10 H; 10 BB 9-Hole: CF, Tyler Halstead, R-Jr. (34/40) Season stats: .364 BA; .487 OBP; .537 SLG; 3 HR; 29 RBI; 44 H; 20 BB; 25/27 SB Other Potential Lineup Options: (10 or more starts) INF, Waldy Arias, R-Jr. (45/49) Season stats: .248 BA; .444 OBP; .380 SLG; 4 HR; 32 RBI; 34 H; 34 BB; 11/16 SB INF, Bryce Arnold, So. (22/23) Season stats: .247 BA; .896 OPS; .375 OBP; .521 SLG; 5 HR; 12 RBI; 18 H; 10 BB Backup catcher, Grant Knipp, R-Fr. (16/21) — Alabama transfer Season stats: .271 BA; .837 OPS; .362 OBP; .475 SLG; 4 HR; 16 RBI; 16 H; 7 BB INF, Zach Williams, R-Sr. (14/18) Season stats: .255 BA; .795 OPS; .359 OBP; .436 SLG; 2 HR; 5 RBI; 14 H; 7 BB Thoughts on the lineup: Georgia Tech is going to have its hands full with Campbell when the two teams square off on Friday at noon in the first game. Sure, Campbell plays in the Big South and it's not quite the competition level of what Tech faces in the ACC. But the Fighting Camels can swing it and often proved so when it faced power five competition. Outside of striking out more often than they would like, there's no statistical category Campbell didn't dominate in the Big South this season. The Camels finished first in batting average (.299), first in on-base percentage (.407), first in runs scored (486), first in slugging percentage (.546), first in home runs (110), first in doubles (115), first in stolen bases (122/154) and first in hit by pitches. They also finished second in hits (579), second in walks (259) and second in triples (17). Campbell is led offensively by star shortstop Zach Neto who has been named the Big South Player of the Year two years in a row. Neto hit .394 with 14 HR and 43 RBIs, leading the conference in average, OBP (.502), slugging (.776), OPS (1.278), and doubles (19), and finished in the top five in runs, hits and home runs. It's not just Neto that the Knoxville Regional will have to worry about. Centerfielder Tyler Halstead, first baseman Drake Pierson, third baseman Jarrod Belbin, catcher Ty Babin and designated hitter Connor Denning were all named to the Big South First Team in addition to Neto. Left fielder Logan Jordan was named to the Second Team. Potential starting pitchers for Campbell: (pitchers with at least one start) RHP, Thomas Harrington, So. (14 starts/14 appearances) Season Stats: 85.2 IP, 11-2, 2.21 ERA, .195 B/AVG, 109 K, 16 BB, 60 H, 21 ER, .89 WHIP RHP, Cade Kuehler, So. (14 starts/15 appearances) Season Stats: 77.0, 4-5, 3.62 ERA, .174 B/AVG, 101 K, 36 BB, 49 H, 31 ER, 1.10 WHIP RHP, Aaron Rund, R-Jr. (14 starts/13 appearances) Season Stats: 57.0, 5-1, 5.53 ERA, .288 B/AVG, 52 K, 26 BB, 67 H, 35 ER, 1.63 WHIP RHP, Cade Boxrucker, So. (6 starts/10 appearances) Season Stats: 31.1 IP, 4-0, 7.18 ERA, .287 B/AVG, 34 K, 22 BB, 35 H, 25 ER, 1.82 WHIP LHP, George Ferguson, R-Jr. (4 starts/10 appearances) Season Stats: 19.1, 0-2, 9.78 ERA, .295 B/AVG, 17 K, 17 BB, 23 H, 21 ER, 2.07 WHIP LHP, Ryan Chasse, R-Jr. (3 starts/25 appearances/6 saves) Season Stats: 40.1, 3-2, 2.90 ERA, .182 B/AVG, 59 K, 26 BB, 27 H, 13 ER, 1.31 WHIP RHP, Jonathan Beymer, R-Sr. (3 starts/17 appearances) Season Stats: 46.1 IP, 3-1, 5.05 ERA, .270 B/AVG, 35 K, 23 BB, 47 H, 26 ER, 1.51 WHIP Bullpen options for Campbell: (pitchers who have thrown at least 5.0 innings) CLOSER: RHP, Ty Cummings, So. (28 appearances/6 saves) Season Stats: 51.1 IP, 4-1, 4.21 ERA, .223 B/AVG, 42 K, 25 BB, 43 H, 24 ER, 1.32 WHIP RHP, Cameron O’Brien, R-So. (14 appearances/3 saves) Season Stats: 22.0, 1-1, 4.50 ERA, .220 B/AVG, 22 K, 8 BB, 18 H, 11 ER, 1.18 WHIP LHP, Jake Murray, R-So. (15 appearances) Season Stats: 19.1, 1-1, 6.05 ERA, .213 B/AVG, 21 K, 17 BB, 16 H, 13 ER, 1,71 WHIP RHP, Garret Kangas, Fr. (18 appearances/2 saves) Season Stats: 18.0, 1-0, 3.50 ERA, .286 B/AVG, 11 K, 4 BB, 20 H, 7 ER, 1.33 WHIP RHP, Brendan Wright, R-So. (12 appearances) Season Stats: 9.0 IP, 2-0, 4.00 ERA, .242 B/AVG, 9 K, 7 BB, 8 H, 4 ER, 1.67 WHIP RHP, Cade Anderson, R-So. (11 appearances) Season Stats: 8.2 IP, 0-0, 3.12 ERA, .148 B/AVG, 11 K, 7 BB, 4 H, 3 ER, 1.27 WHIP RHP, Peyton Brown, R-Fr. (7 appearances) Season Stats: 6.1, 00, 5.68 ERA, .357 B/AVG, 6 K, 4 BB, 10 H, 4 ER, 2.21 WHIP Thoughts on the pitching staff: It's not just the lineup that Tech will have to deal with. They'll also have to deal with sophomore right-hander Thomas Harrington who was the Big South Pitcher of the Year and will likely be a first round pick in July. Harrington was dominant in nearly every start this season and ended the regular season as the only pitcher in the nation with 11 wins. Along with the 11-1 record, he ranks in the top-10 nationally for ERA (1.72) and WHIP (0.87). Harrington led a pitching staff that dominated the Big South in the same fashion the lineup did. The Camels' pitchers led the league in ERA (4.52), strikeouts (541), opponent batting average (.233), saves (20), hits allowed (438), earned runs (250), doubles allowed (81), home runs allowed (36) and were second in walks (248). Ryan Chasse is Campbell's top option out of the bullpen. On the way to Big South First Team honors, Chasse posted a 0.79 ERA in seven relief appearances in conferences games and a 3.13 ERA in 20 bullpen appearances, with opponents hitting just .174 against him. He was dominant against lefties, with them batting only .102 against. Of 10 inherited runners this season, only two scored. Right-handers Cade Kuehler and Ty Cummings were each named to the Big South Second Team. Kuehler went 4-5 with a 3.58 ERA, striking out 10+ four times, including each of his last two starts at Ohio State and ECU. He earned the win in four of his last six starts. Cummings led the Camels in appearances with 25 this season, posting a 4.57 ERA. In Big South games, his ERA dropped to 3.71. Cummings inherited 29 baserunners this season and allowed only seven to score. Four times he inherited the bases loaded and never allowed more than one run to score. Thoughts on defense: Campbell was stout defensively this season. The Camels possessed the second-best fielding percentage (.970) in the Big South, committing the second-fewest (66) errors on the season. Teams did, however, attempt the second-most stolen bases, doing so 98 times. Campbell threw out 20 of them. The Fighting Camels turned the third-fewest double plays (29) in the Big South.

Alabama State Hornets (34-23, 21-8 SWAC)

Alabama State RHP Breon Pooler. (Photo Credit: Alabama State Athletics)