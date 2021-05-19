Pride is worth plenty

If you haven’t noticed, then you haven’t been paying attention. But…

The Tennessee baseball team is ranked fifth nationally, sits atop the SEC East and has a chance to make a deep run in the NCAA post-season.

Tony Vitello’s program has become a source of pride for Big Orange Country not just for their wins this year, but for the way they play in a culture that Vitello has built since his arrival. Everyone loves a winner. Everyone also loves a group of somewhat overachievers. Don’t get me wrong, the Vols aren’t the Bad News Bears, but they aren’t the most talented team in the SEC or the country either.

Then-athletic director John Currie tabbed Vitello as his baseball coach on June 7, 2017. The hire had a few diehard fans saying "Who?". And many said that Tennessee had gone cheap again hiring an assistant with no head coaching experience. In fact, Vitello’s hired move the needle so much that one of the questions at his introductory press conference revolved around his looks and the fact he was single.

Vol fans have moved beyond that.

Fast forward to now, the questions are about keeping Vitello and with good reason. Under Vitello, the Vols are 71-29 in their last 100 games. They have won 8 of their last 10 SEC series heading into this weekend set with South Carolina. Vitello’s 123 Vol wins is more than Dave Serrano had in 6 seasons.

Vitello has brought all "the feel good" to the Big Orange faithful at a time when they are starving for anything good. And the Diamond Vols are doing it in the best conference in the sport. In the latest poll five of the top 8 teams in the national polls are SEC programs including the Vols.

It’s an impressive feat. It’s one everyone who likes orange shade pms-151 has taken notice of especially this year.

It’s also a feat that athletic directors around the country are taking notice of, as well. Vitello will be a hot commodity at season’s end. Tennessee fans know it, too. Any baseball tweet by AD Danny White yields plenty of “Pay the Man” replies.