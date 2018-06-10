William Pritchard picked up a Tennessee offer on Wednesday and the 2019 offensive lineman from Manchester High (Va.) quickly made his way to Rocky Top this weekend to get a look at the Vols.

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound center spent two days in Knoxville, seeing the sights and staff on Friday before working out for the coaches Saturday morning.

“The visit was awesome,” Pritchard told VolQuest.

“I got to spend some time with the coaches, I got to workout for one of their camp days, I toured the facilities, talked with all the coaches and watched some film. It was great.”

It was a busy weekend for Pritchard, as the 2019 prospect also visited Virginia Tech on Saturday and released a Top 5 of UT, Va. Tech, Illinois, Syracuse and James Madison.

During his trip to Tennessee, he spent a lot of time with OL coach Will Friend, watching cutups of Friend’s time at Georgia and Colorado State and what Tennessee’s new OL coach wants to see from centers in his offense.

“They definitely see me as a center,” Pritchard said.

“That’s my natural position, but I haven’t played it the last two years of high school but my head coach is talking about moving me back to center for my senior season.”