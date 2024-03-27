Advertisement
Pro Day Central: Results, videos, interviews, photos for Tennessee football

Joe Milton III runs at Tennessee football Pro Day on March 27, 2024.
Joe Milton III runs at Tennessee football Pro Day on March 27, 2024. (Ryan Sylvia | VolReport.com)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennesee, Knoxville. Covering football, basketball, baseball and recruiting for VolReport.

Tennessee football held its 2024 Pro Day on Wednesday in from of scouts from all 32 NFL Teams.

Players took part in drills to showcase their talents and some spoke with the media afterward.

Here are their numbers, videos, interviews and photos from the afternoon.

JOE MILTON III

— 4.56 40-yard dash

— Weighed in at 246 pounds

KAMAL HADDEN

— 34.5 inch vertical

— 10.2 foot broad jump

— 4.53 unofficial 40-yard dash

McCALLAN CASTLES

— 10.6 foot broad jump (would have been tied for best of TEs at NFL Combine)

— 37.5 inch vertical (would have been third for TEs at NFL Combine)

— 16 bench press reps

— Measured at 6-foot-4, 244 pounds

AARON BEASLEY

— 42.5 inch vertical

— 9.1 foot broad jump

GABE JEUDY-LALLY

— 36 inch vertical

— 10.2 broad jump

RAMEL KEYTON

— 33.5 inch vertical

— 10.4 foot broad jump

JAYLEN McCOLLOUGH

— 32 inch vertical

— 9.7 foot broad jump

— 17 bench press reps

JABARI SMALL

— 36 inch vertical

— 9.9 foot broad jump

— 4.55 unofficial 40-yard dash

OTHERS

Jaylen Wright only went through running back drills

Charles Campbell kicked outdoor

Ollie Lane snapped to Milton as center

Dee Williams repped at both wide receiver and defensive back

Jeremiah Crawford, Kurrott Garland, Jacob Warren also took part

VIDEO

PHOTOS


–––––

