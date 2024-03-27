Pro Day Central: Results, videos, interviews, photos for Tennessee football
Tennessee football held its 2024 Pro Day on Wednesday in from of scouts from all 32 NFL Teams.
Players took part in drills to showcase their talents and some spoke with the media afterward.
Here are their numbers, videos, interviews and photos from the afternoon.
JOE MILTON III
— 4.56 40-yard dash
— Weighed in at 246 pounds
KAMAL HADDEN
— 34.5 inch vertical
— 10.2 foot broad jump
— 4.53 unofficial 40-yard dash
McCALLAN CASTLES
— 10.6 foot broad jump (would have been tied for best of TEs at NFL Combine)
— 37.5 inch vertical (would have been third for TEs at NFL Combine)
— 16 bench press reps
— Measured at 6-foot-4, 244 pounds
AARON BEASLEY
— 42.5 inch vertical
— 9.1 foot broad jump
GABE JEUDY-LALLY
— 36 inch vertical
— 10.2 broad jump
RAMEL KEYTON
— 33.5 inch vertical
— 10.4 foot broad jump
JAYLEN McCOLLOUGH
— 32 inch vertical
— 9.7 foot broad jump
— 17 bench press reps
JABARI SMALL
— 36 inch vertical
— 9.9 foot broad jump
— 4.55 unofficial 40-yard dash
OTHERS
— Jaylen Wright only went through running back drills
— Charles Campbell kicked outdoor
— Ollie Lane snapped to Milton as center
— Dee Williams repped at both wide receiver and defensive back
— Jeremiah Crawford, Kurrott Garland, Jacob Warren also took part
