The Vols have 10 signees already on campus, a pair of heralded transfers (Aubrey Solomon and Deangelo Gibbs) seeking immediate eligibility and a roster that’s familiar with Pruitt’s practice protocol.

Much like a year ago, Tennessee will cross-train a number of players at multiple positions — along the defensive line, at linebacker and in the secondary.

While gap responsibilities change a bit, Tennessee's DT and SDE spots are fairly interchangeable, so Solomon, Mincey, Garland and others will see work at both spots. Gooden also played all three defensive line positions a year ago, so the senior is likely to do the same this spring as he tries to lockdown a starting job. In this projected depth chart, we believe former tight end Latrell Bumphus will get an extended look on defense this spring. Same for tailback Jeremy Banks at inside linebacker.

It will be curious to see how the Vols actually intend to utilize top-defensive signee Crouch. The former 4-star athlete told VolQuest the plan was for him to play inside linebacker and be a "4X4 guy" — i.e. a linebacker who can play all four downs at all four positions. That may be the case, too, but it was noteworthy at one of the signing day celebrations that Chris Rumph noted he "won the lottery" with Crouch and that he will start out as an outside linebacker. While Bituli and Kirkland are currently penciled in as starters, it won't surprise many if that changes once fall camp rolls around.

In the secondary, the spots are a bit more defined. Thompson is lock at one of the cornerback slots, while Taylor could actually see some time at safety this spring, too. Buchanan will play both corner and nickel.

Tennessee's STAR position could feature several new bodies (Burrell or McCollough) if the staff isn't crazy about the production of Jackson or Shamburger there.