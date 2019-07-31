On the DL: It's easy to be concerned about Tennessee's defensive line when you really put pen to paper and write out the entire two-deep. Only Gooden played more than 200 snaps a year ago. Butler, who had a nice spring, barely cracked 100. Now, although the unit is full of unknowns, it arguably has more upside than the group in 2018. The SDE and DT spots are fairly interchangeable in Pruitt's system, so Middleton and Williams project to see action at both spots.

The wildcard here is Aubrey Solomon, who I chose to leave off the depth chart for now. At this point, Tennessee can't count on having the former 5-star transfer this season. The Vols could get good news anytime over the next month, but that would simply be a bonus. Unlike a year ago, I expect to Tennessee to rotate a lot up front, playing as many as six or seven lineman regularly.

On the LBs: Bituli, Taylor and Johnson are really the only givens here to start preseason practice. Reid was a spring star but can he carry that over to camp? Crouch, the team's top defensive signee, could play inside or outside linebacker, depending on the situation. On third downs, Bituli will also be used as a BUCK or DPR (designed pass rusher), with Ignont, Reid and perhaps To'to'o vying for that money 'backer spot. This is a big preseason camp for guys like Bennett and Allen, who risk getting leapfrogged by promising freshman like Harrison (a guy who could emerge as another DPR) and Crouch.

On the DBs: When you return two talented sophomore cornerbacks and a senior safety, your secondary is fairly stabilized. The Vols aren't particularly deep at corner, but Shamburger's versatility helps there. The staff is also sky-high on Burrell's potential. Flowers flashed in limited work in 2018 and is the favorite to win the other safety spot opposite Warrior. At issue, is who plays STAR? Buchanan is one of the only injured players on the roster and his availability early in camp will be something to monitor. George had success at the nickel spot in 7-on-7 work this summer, per sources, but will need to prove it when the pads come on. This spot could be one that features a variety of players throughout the season. Thompson saw work inside some during the spring, same for Warrior. Like Solomon, DeAngelo Gibbs was not listed on the depth chart because his eligibility remains in flux. If given the green light, the former Georgia transfer immediately becomes a contender for that STAR position. Finally, if the staff believes McCollough, who had a strong finish to spring practice, is one of its best defensive backs, then finding a way to get him on the field is important this fall.