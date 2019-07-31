On the QBs: For the first time in three years, Guarantano isn't looking over his shoulder, but the junior must stay healthy or Tennessee's season could torpedo quickly. Neither Shrout or Maurer looked ready for primetime during the spring, but one of the freshman quarterbacks will be Guarantano's backup this fall. Should an injury occur, it wouldn't be a surprise for both to play.

On the RBs: Chandler is the guy here. He's among the most explosive players on the team, and look for Chaney to utilize his skill-set better, especially as a receiver. Jordan must improve his vision but he's been a productive player the last two seasons. Gray has world's of potential and Banks could be the team's hammer 'back, should his fumbling issues disappear. Fils-Aime is a speedster who could see snaps off jet sweeps and reverses.

On the WRs, TEs: Tennessee's pass catchers are the strength of the team. Callaway and Jennings are proven commodities, while Palmer emerged as a potential No. 1 target this spring. Similarly, Wood-Anderson seems primed for a breakout season. If Jennings is dinged up though, who plays in the slot is an open question? Murphy and Johnson have struggled with consistency. Could a guy like Means, who is one of the best athletes on the team, get a look? Could the light finally turn on for Byrd?

On the OL: The current projected starting lineup includes two freshman, a guy battling blood clots, a mammoth third-year player with zero career starts and a transfer center who has battled knee problems throughout his career. Suffice it to say, but this unit is as fluid as any on the team. Morris, who struggled late in spring practice, could give way to Jahmir Johnson at left tackle to start the season. What happens if Smith isn't cleared? There's certainly a reasonable path for several reserves — Jahmir, Ryan Johnson, Nathan Niehaus or Jerome Carvin — to earn a starting spot with a strong fall camp. Will Friend would like to settle on a starting five and build some continuity, but that may not be possible.