Tennessee should have close to a full compliment of players available for Jeremy Pruitt's third spring camp, but heralded sophomores Wanya Morris and Quavaris Crouch will both be sidelined from offseason surgeries. Senior cornerback Baylen Buchanan is likely limited to non-contact work, too.

The Vols added 23 signees to the roster, including four early enrollees and transfers Cade Mays and Velus Jones. They also have three new coaches, highlighted by Jimmy Braumbaugh at defensive line and co-DC, Jay Graham at running backs and Shelton Felton at outside linebackers.

Spring practice is set to commence next week, as Tennessee’s 2020 signing class and revamped staff are in the books.

Guarantano is the cemented starter entering 2020, but that doesn’t mean Tennessee’s crowded quarterback room won’t be an interesting watch this spring. How will the Vols divvy up reps among five guys who all expect real work? Can 5-star signee Harrison Bailey unseat Brian Maurer, who was sporadic in his time last fall, as the No. 2 guy?

Eric Gray emerged as a potential go-to option at tailback the final two games of 2019, but if Chandler is fully-healthy, he’ll still see significant action. What that means for Tim Jordan, with three more tailbacks set to hit the roster this summer, could be telling post-spring.

The Vols clearly have some issues at tight end. Considering both his role and the lack of depth behind him, Pope is among the most valuable players on the team. Is Fant up to being a legitimate No. 2 option? Is Warren ready for an increased role? Where do redshirt freshmen Brown and Lowe fit into the mix? With no full-back, Tennessee utilized a ton of 12-personnel last fall, but Dominick Wood-Anderson is gone and No. 3 tight end (per snaps anyways) Andrew Craig elected to end his football career. There’s two open spots here. Who stands out amongst the pack will be important this spring.

With so many returning bodies, Tennessee’s offensive line should have plenty of quality position battles this spring. Obviously, Smith and Kennedy are shoo-ins

Wanya Morris’ absence gives Jahmir Johnson an opportunity to climb his way out of the doghouse and become a factor in the rotation again. This spring is huge for former 5-star Darnell Wright, who was fine as a freshman, but lost his job late in the season to Calbert. It should be a fierce competition for the right tackle job this spring.

Cade Mays is penciled in as the starter at right guard, but he’s capable of filling in elsewhere if needed (left guard, center or right tackle) and his eligibility for 2020 is still in question, which means Carvin and Locklear could again duke it out for the No. 1 job.

Elsewhere, it’s a big spring for Akporghene, who could work himself into the rotation for the fall.



