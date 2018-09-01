CHARLOTTE — With Country Road still blasting in the bowels of Bank of America Stadium, Jeremy Pruitt walked into his first press conference as a head coach sullen but hardly defeated.

Pruitt’s Tennessee Vols were mollywopped 40-14 by No. 17 West Virginia in his first game as a head coach, as All-American quarterback Will Grier turned a one-score deficit at halftime into a blowout with four second-half touchdown passes.

But instead of lamenting a lack of talent or youth or practice time, Pruitt did something Tennessee’s previous head coach had such a hard time grasping.

Pruitt delicately balanced owning a humbling loss while also offering a big-picture perspective for the future. He was stoic yet genuine. After a training camp without any "aights," he let a couple slip out.

“We lost it. We’re 0-1. I’m not real happy about that. But hey, somebody is going to lose and unfortunately today it’s us,” Pruitt said, in his trademark Southern twang only with a softer and more reflective tone than usual.

“So we can wallow in it, or we can sit here and figure a way to make us better. I think that’s what our guys will try to do.”

Despite a different staff, scheme and expectations, Tennessee looked a lot like the team that went 0-8 in SEC play a year ago.

Opponent receivers ran open. The offensive line allowed too much penetration and the play-calling was inconsistent. Ultimately, the Vols were overwhelmed by a deluge of NFL throws by Grier, who carved them up for 429 yards and five touchdowns.