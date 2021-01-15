VolQuest - Pruitt, Ansley and Kevin Steele on way to California to meet with Henry T

One day after meeting with compliance and the outside counsel about the internal investigation, Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt is on his way to California to meet with standout linebacker Henry To’oto’o and his family.

Pruitt is joined on the trip west by defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley, Tennessee Player Development Assistant Kevin Simon and sources say they are picking up new defensive assistant Kevin Steele on the way to the west coach. Simon is a De La Salle alum which is where To'oto'o played and Simon was a key factor in To'oto'o selecting the Vols.

The soon to be Junior linebacker has loved his time at Tennessee. However, sources tell Volquest that the current unknown from the internal investigation which has led questions surrounding Pruitt’s job security have given Henry and his family pause. In an effort to settle the To'oto'o families concerns, Pruitt and members of his staff are on their way to the west coast.



