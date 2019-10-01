At 1-3 and heading into a match up with No. 3 Georgia as a more than three touchdown underdog, Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt is dealing with another off the field issue after video of Jeremy Banks’ arrest last month was released on Tuesday.

WBIR television in Knoxville first released the video which has Banks making a phone call to head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

"This is the silliest s*** I've ever seen in my life ... I got it, I understand. I've worked at four places they never had no crap like this except for here because the people usually say, 'Hey something is not right here'," Pruitt told the arresting officer in the 4:00 a.m. phone conversation when learning there was an arrest warrant for his linebacker.

The video also showed Banks becoming angry when he learned he was being taken to jail in a dialogue he had with a female who was participating in a ride along with the UT police department.

“Police is lame, ma’am I don’t think you want to be a police, you remember what I told you,” Banks told her.



“That you were going to shoot me?” she replied.

“No I ain’t said nothing like that. Don’t put words in my f ------ mouth.”

Banks also asked what one of the officers would do without his “badge.” The officer replied “Wouldn’t be here dealing with you.”

“Y’all don’t want to see me without that badge,” Banks said in return.

On Tuesday after the video was released to the public, both Pruitt and Banks issued apologies.

“I want to sincerely apologize to my family, the University of Tennessee and the law enforcement community,” Banks said in a prepared statement. “I deeply regret my language and attitude in the video. I have great respect for our police men and women, and I am embarrassed by my actions that night. That’s not who I am. I promise to be a better representative for the University of Tennessee moving forward.”

Added Pruitt, “Jeremy’s behavior and comments are unacceptable and portrayed himself and our football program very poorly and he understands that. We will address the matter internally.

“I’m determined to do what I can to help Jeremy grow up and become a better man.

“Our team and staff respect our law enforcement and we will continue to educate our players on how to carry themselves at all times.”

Banks was pulled over for making a u-turn on campus and was arrested because there was a warrant for him due to a failure to appear in court following an unpaid parking ticket back in the spring.

Charges against Banks were dropped and dismissed last week.