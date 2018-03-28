Tennessee hasn’t hosted a traditional spring game in years, but that’ll change in Jeremy Pruitt’s first season at the helm as the Volunteers’ head coach.

In the transition to new schemes and different voices, Tennessee’s players are being challenged daily and now they’ll have three opportunities this spring — two scrimmages and the Orange & White Game — to show their head coach they could be a factor come the fall.

“I want to create a game-like situation for the team to see who the competitors are,” Pruitt said Tuesday after UT’s fourth spring practice.

“That’s one of the things we talked about going into spring practice: Finding the guys who love to compete when the game is on the line. The only way to figure that out is to put them in a game like situation, pick sides and let’s go.”

What a concept.

Last year, Tennessee was unable to simulate a faux spring game due to a rash of injuries, but even in the years prior, former coach Butch Jones opted to host a convoluted scoring system event rather than just play football.

No more.

Pruitt openly admits he’s still learning his team — from the personalities to potential contributors — but he strongly believes the best way to find out who will help the Vols this fall is by turning on the lights, setting the scoreboard to 0-0 and playing ‘ball.

Who will prove it on the field? Who will take advantage of the fresh start?

“It’s kind of like a test,” he said. “You go to class for a certain period of time, you get the information and then they test you on it to see what kind of knowledge you’ve retained. That’s what a scrimmage is.

"To me, when you have the Orange and White game, you add the element when you create a game-like atmosphere. There’s a little more excitement, a little more anxiety, a little more pressure, butterflies. Some guys perform better in those situations, some guys perform worse.

“We need to find out who those guys are.”