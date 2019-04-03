Jeremy Pruitt’s football team will return to the practice field on Thursday in preparation for their final major scrimmage of the spring before the Orange & White Game to close out spring practice.

In Tennessee’s first major spring scrimmage this Saturday, Pruitt, like all coaches found some things he liked and some things that weren’t so good.

First team offense continues their solid spring — Pruitt didn’t praise Jarrett Guarantano specifically, but the Guarantano led first-team offense found continued success against Pruitt’s defense.

“I thought they had really good tempo and managed the game very well. They didn’t turn the ball over and they ran the ball pretty efficiently,” Pruitt said.

“Offensively, it was pretty good on third down. When you look at the other side defensively, with the ones, we didn’t get enough turnovers, and we probably didn’t affect the quarterback enough. We have to generate some more pass rush and play a little better up front, keep them cut off in the back end on third down.”

Much has been said about the arrival of offensive coordinator Jim Chaney, who has declared this spring his honeymoon. Chaney has instilled confidence, particularly in Guarantano, and the offensive coordinator has done what he does best — identify playmakers and get them the ball, which on Saturday was guys like Josh Palmer, Ty Chandler, and Dominique Wood-Anderson.

2. Defensive depth seems better than the offensive depth — While the firs- team offense found success, the second-team offense didn’t generate the same plays against Pruitt’s second defensive unit, indicating there’s a real drop off offensively and that starts at the quarterback position.

The second-team offense turned it over three times Saturday.

“With the 2s, there’s not as much experience at the quarterback position. I thought the two young quarterbacks got a lot of reps, and both of them improved as the scrimmage went. We’ve got to take care of the football,” Pruitt said.

Without question there’s a real drop off after Guarantano at the quarterback spot.

3. Darrell Taylor has been good, but needs help — Tennessee needs pass rushing help, and Pruitt said that Taylor, who led the team in sacks a year ago, has had a strong last couple of workouts.

“I think Darrell has been working hard on working on his technique and fundamentals. I have always thought he has had a good motor. When you talk about situational football, having a really good understanding and kind of eliminating the plays you won’t get to, you can do that sometimes. I think he’s come a little more wary of those situations, which can help improve his play. He has worked on consistency. I think he has a good last couple days.”

Taylor was disruptive Saturday night giving Tennessee’s right tackles fits, but he was the only one according to Pruitt.

“When you give up sacks and you run the draw, if you’re giving up sacks then the draw play, it’s a good play for you, right? If you only gain a couple of yards on the draw, it tells me one of two things. Either, you’re not getting any pass rush or you have one guy that’s creating all the pass rush. So, we’ve got to improve in the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball and be more consistent,” Pruitt offered.

4. Pruitt says help is on the way — Pruitt also knows it better be when it comes to the defensive front. On Tuesday, Pruitt wasn’t really interested in talking about the play of his defensive front. In fact, when asked how that group performed on Saturday, Pruitt focused on what he expects to be growing competition the defensive trenches this fall.

“I think we are just getting started,” Pruitt said.

“There are four guys that play on the defensive line that are not here this spring in Savion Williams, Elijah Simmons, Darel Middleton and Kurott Garland. Four guys that have not participated this year and three of them that aren’t here yet. Kurott has not had a chance to participate in the spring. He will be back and ready to go here probably in a couple of weeks.

"We are just getting started with competition up there. These guys have to improve every day. We do have depth a little bit at that position, so it is a little competitive and it needs to be. That is a good thing. I think competition makes you better and we need to improve at that position.”

5. Some offensive line praise — Tennessee’s offensive front was a huge struggle last season. This spring, they are playing without Brandon Kennedy and Trey Smith, so the struggles seemed likely to continue. Through nine practices and a major scrimmage, the competition on the offensive front has been good and some younger players appear to be taking advantage of their opportunities.



"There’s lots of guys that have been positive this spring, especially on the offensive front. I think K’Rojhn Calbert has had a good spring so fa," Pruitt said. .

" It’s probably the first time he’s been healthy since he’s been here. We’ve bumped a bunch of guys around in there, you know Nathan Niehaus has played through a little bit of a knee injury this spring and continues to improve, and I think Wanya (Morris) has done a nice job at left tackle. You know, Jahmir Johnson has bounced around from guard to left tackle.

"So, we’ve got good competition at a few positions there, and Jerome Carvin moving to center, he’s done a nice job making the calls. He’s played that position before, but Jerome has played all five positions since he’s been here. So, it’d be nice to get him at a spot and let him learn, develop, grow, and improve as a player.”

