Tennessee has officially announced the hiring for co-defenisve coordinator and defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh and outside linebackers coach Shelton Felton.

"I'm excited to announce that we have added Jimmy Brumbaugh and Shelton Felton to our coaching staff," Pruitt said. "They are both tireless workers and will bring a lot of positives to our staff in terms of coaching and recruiting. They are family men who will be outstanding role models and mentors for our student-athletes.”

Brumbaugh signed a two year contract that runs through January 31, 2022 at a salary of $650,000. Brumbaugh has plenty of familiarity with the SEC and has experience with defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley. The two worked together for three years at Kentucky.

"Jimmy has a proven track record of developing outstanding football players everywhere he has been," Pruitt said. "He also has experience coaching in the SEC and is familiar with the demands that come with coaching in this conference. We are excited to have Jimmy here at Tennessee and expect him to be a great addition to our coaching staff.”

Felton returns to Tennessee after spending a year on staff at Akron. Before joining the Zips, Felton worked with on Pruitt’s staff in an off the field role.

"Shelton is a guy who was with us in a quality control role during our first season and did a fantastic job," Pruitt said. "I was impressed by his work ethic and knowledge of the game. He's coached in college for several years, and he also was an outstanding high school coach in Georgia. His ability to connect with the players on and off the field will make him a valuable piece to our on-field coaching staff.”

Felton signed a two year contract that runs through January 31, 2022 at a salary of $220,000.

Felton began his coaching career in the high school ranks, where he spent time at three different high schools in Georgia.