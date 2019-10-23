Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt called starting quarterback Brian Maurer doubtful for Saturday’s game against South Carolina on Wednesday’s SEC teleconference.

“Brian has not taken any reps (team) this week,” Pruitt said. “He's probably doubtful. We have gotten Jarrett and J.T. reps to get them ready.”

Maurer was knocked out of his first start against Georgia on a hit to the ribs. Against Mississippi State, Maurer on a scramble landed on his head and left the game with a concussion.

Saturday night, Maurer left the game after starting 5-7 in the first quarter when he hit his head on the back of one of his lineman. After the game Pruitt called it a concussion.

Tuesday, Maurer threw some passes in the routes on air portion of practice after not doing anything on Monday. Maurer didn’t participate in any team work on Tuesday.

With Maurer not expected to play, Tennessee has repped both Jarrett Guarantano and J.T. Shrout with Shrout getting his first team reps for the first time this fall.

“We are giving JT and Jarrett the same amount of reps. We are probably down to two quarterbacks for this week. Jarrett has way more experience and has taken more reps the last 7-8 weeks. We are catching JT up to get him ready. It’s really important to do that for him and for our staff.”

Shrout has appeared in two games going 3 for 10 for 23 yards. His lone pass on Saturday in Tuscaloosa was an incompletion.