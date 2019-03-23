The Vols have 12 newcomers on campus this spring, with 10 freshman and a pair of blue-chip transfers added to the depth chart.

Wanya Morris, Eric Gray and Quavaris Crouch headline the group, but Jaylen McCollough and Jackson Lowe were notable additions at key positions, too. Aubrey Solomon (Michigan) and Deangelo Gibbs (Georgia) were both heralded recruits out of high school who are looking to take advantage of a fresh start at UT.

With a roster needing a jolt of talent, Tennessee is counting on many of its newcomers to contribute in the fall, and based on early impressions from head coach Jeremy Pruitt and several veteran teammates, a number of mid-year enrollees are already off to a strong start this spring.

“I think all of them have improved every single day, that is why they came here. I think it will enable them to have a chance to contribute this year,” Pruitt said.

“They are a good group of guys, they are good students and they are very conscientious because they work hard. They should still be seniors in high school, so it is good for them to get exposed to it right now.”



Here’s what else Pruitt and a few players had to say about the early returns of several newcomers.

On offensive tackle Wanya Morris

“Wanya has done well,” offensive lineman Marcus Tatum said.



“He is a smart kid. He is big, strong and has a whole position group. We love the addition. … He’s a good learner. We’ve been going over the installs for a couple days. We do extra work in the locker room, up in meeting rooms, so he’s doing well.”

On linebacker Quavaris Crouch

“He’s hungry,” senior linebacker Daniel Bituli said.

“He’s a good player.

“We think he’s a guy that can play all four (linebacker) positions,” Pruitt added.

On wideout Ramel Keyton

“I think Ramel is going to be a big addition to the wide receiver group,” quarterback Jarrett Guarantano said.

“They’ve taken him in. He’s adapted to their work ethic.”

Added wideout Marquez Callaway, “Ramel wants to learn. He wants to know.”