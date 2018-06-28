ATLANTA — Trey Knox held a Tennessee offer for more than two years, but by answering Jeremy Pruitt’s latest call the 4-star wideout from Blackman High is suddenly a wanted man on Rocky Top.

“I was challenged to come up there to camp by coach Pruitt, so I just had to go up there and show off my abilities,” Knox said Wednesday.

“I had to do what I had to do.”

Knox showed up to the Rivals 5-star Challenge rocking a Tennessee hat. That probably wouldn’t have been the case just a few weeks ago.

But while Arkansas, Ohio State, Penn State and others were showing Knox “lots of love,” the Nashville native wanted that official offer from the homestate school. He earned it — and with it Pruitt’s admiration and respect.

“He called me into the office (afterwards) and said, ‘You amaze me. You look amazing. I hope you stay in state and become a Volunteer.’”

The 6-foot-4, 204-pound receiver currently claims no public leaders in his recruitment, but Knox is closing in on a decision — tentatively set for the end of July. He has strong relationships with several staffs, including Vols receivers David Johnson, and is weighing his “best options” for the future. He’s already taken an official visit to Arkansas and plans to commit before taking more officials in the fall.

So why might Tennessee be the pick?

“It’s the hometown school,” he said.

“I get a lot of love when I got there. There’s the opportunity to help out early.”