Publication names Tennessee baseball's Liam Doyle as Pitcher of the Year

This now marks nine First-Team All-Americans with the Vols since Tony Vitello took over.

Perfect Game named Doyle National Pitcher of the Year and a First-Team All-American on Tuesday. He was joined by first baseman Andrew Fischer and shortstop Gavin Kilen as first-team members on the list.

Tennessee pitcher Liam Doyle is considered the best pitcher in the country, according to one publication.

Doyle is also a finalist for the prestigious Golden Spikes Award given to the best amateur baseball player in the country. He joins shortstops Wehiwa Aloy (Arkansas) and Alex Lodise (Florida State) as finalists

He is the fourth Tennessee player to ever be a finalist for the award. No Vol has ever won the hardware.

Past UT players to become finalists are a predictable trio of Todd Helton (1995), Chris Burke (2001) and Luke Hochevar (2005). This is the 47th edition of the award, though, leaving out some greats from the past.

In the Knoxville Regional, Doyle's impressive outings pushed him over Hochevar for the program record of strikeouts in a season. He now owns 158 punch outs to top Hochevar's previous mark of 154.

In two outings over the regional, Doyle combined to go 9.0 innings while allowing just one earned run on four hits. He struck out 16 batters while getting the win in his first appearance and save in his second.

This led to him being named the 2025 Knoxville Regional Most Outstanding Player as voted on by media and SIDs.

On the season, Doyle owns an ERA of 3.20 with a 10-4 record. This has come in 19 appearances and 17 starts. His two relief appearances came in the recent regional and against Auburn after his start was rained out after just one inning of work.

His season saw him named SEC Pitcher of the Year. He is considered one of the top MLB prospects in this year's draft.

Doyle is a junior on his third college team. He began his career at Coastal Carolina before playing one year with Ole Miss. He is from Derry, New Hampshire.