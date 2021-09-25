Q&A: Catching up with four-star commit, Addison Nichols

Earlier this week, I welcomed Tennessee four-star commit Addison Nichols on my podcast, Locked On Vols. We chatted for about 11 minutes on life after committing and what he’s seen in Tennessee so far this year. Of note: Nichols is currently the second highest-rated Volunteer commit. He’s one of 10 offensive commits and is one of the leaders in this class in terms of recruiting on social media. Nichols says the committed class plans to be at the Ole Miss game next month. Here’s my Q&A with Addison Nichols. Video up top.

Question: It’s been a couple of weeks. Why was Tennessee the move for you? Why did you want to go play for Josh Heupel and this program?

“The opportunity and I really like the new staff. I like coach Heupel and coach Elarbee. I like what they are bringing to Tennessee and what they do and what they stand for. The opportunities Tennessee offers, you just cat beat it. It was just kind of a no-brainer to me.”

Question: You have some ties to Knoxville and have spent a lot of time in Knoxville. It already felt like home for you. How big of a factor was that for you when it came down to it?

“It wasn’t a huge factor. I tried to keep ties and family out of it as much as possible. I didn’t want it to be one of those things that made a huge impact. Now that I made the decision, it’s super awesome. I can drive 10 minutes and I’m at my grandparents’ house. That’ll be super cool for me when I get up there. I’m super pumped for that.”

Question: Your final three was Tennessee, North Carolina and Ohio State. I know USC was a factor there as well. Reflecting on this whole process, what’s your thoughts on finally being done and having a plan in place for you to go out and know where you’re going to be going?

“It was awesome, finally getting it finished. When I committed and made that decision, it was like a weight was lifted off my shoulders. Recruiting is extremely difficult and it just takes so much out of you. Having it finished is really good for me in life and in school. Really excited to have it finished.”

Question: When you committed to Tennessee, I reached out to your head coach, Tim Hardy, of Greater Atlanta Christian. He had a lot of great things to say about you. One of the things that stood out to me was how good of a teammate you are. A leader in both your words and your actions, always trying to better those around you. That role for you. Has it always been that way and is that something you hope to step into one day at Tennessee?

“I’m a really sociable guy – definitely an extrovert. Whenever I walk into a room, I’m trying to bring up the energy and when I’m on the field, I’m trying to make everyone better with me. If everyone else is getting better with you, the whole team is getting better and you win games. That’s something about me, for sure.”

Question: I know your strengths. I know a lot of our subscribers know your strengths. You’re quick, strong and have good feet. You’re good in your pass-set and a mauler in the run-game. What else about you on the field sticks out and makes you stand out compared to some of the other prospects in this class?

“Probably, it’s my ability to manhandle the guy in front of me and to figure out what he’s doing during the game. I do a good job of getting to know him better than he knows himself. I like to use that against them. Watching film is super important, but there’s a lot of stuff you can’t get from film – you’ve got to get a feel for it out on the field. I feel like one of my strengths is picking things up like that really well and being able to do something about it.”

Question: When did you know that you had a shot to play some big time football? In terms of your own personal progression with your body in the weight room, when did all that happen for you?

“It all really go going the summer before high school. I gained like 50 pounds in two months, going from about 220 to 270 [pounds]. I hit the weight room and completely changed my body from a tight end to a lineman. That’s really when I noticed there might be something here…The beginning of high school.”

Question: When you look at Tennessee, what have you liked from Tennessee’s offense? New look offense. New scheme and new coaching staff. What do you think about the tempo and the overall play of the offensive line so far?

“I think it’s good. The tempo of it is really good for an offensive lineman. It really gets the defensive line on their heels which makes your job much easier. If you’re conditioned well enough, it’s a huge plus to your game. It’s definitely not really fun if you’re not conditioned – that’s brutal. Overall, it’s a really good system for an O-lineman and I feel like the Tennessee line has done a great job with it so far. They don’t look gassed when they really get going. I feel like they’ve done a good job preparing. Now, they just have to get everyone from injury.”

Question: This will probably be a no for you, but the up-tempo – trying to run over three plays a minute and trying to average over 80 play calls a game – is that intimidating for an offensive lineman?

“Not at all. Challenges are what makes things fun. It’s just something to move into – it’s not like I’m going into the same system I have. That’s the fun of it, learning and new system and doing it. I’m excited for it. I’m excited for the challenge and something I’m very interested in.”

Question: Who are some of these guys on the team that you’ve gotten to know and built relationships with as Tennessee recruited you?

“The main one is Cooper [Mays]. I talk to him every so often and he’s probably the one I have the biggest relationship with. The weekend before I publicly committed, I was up there hanging out with him and his brother and some of the guys. That was really good. We both have a pretty good relationship with each other.”

Question: You look at this class – 14 right now with 10 on the offensive end. What about those guys? How are those relationships?

“We talk frequently. We have a big Tennessee commit group chat, so we talk almost every day as a group. We plan stuff. We are all planning on going to the Ole Miss game – which will be really fun. Pretty much have the whole commit class there. I’ll get to see some of those guys that I haven’t seen in a while. I’m excited for it. We talk frequently.”

Question: You’re one of the ones who have taken the reigns in trying to recruit for Tennessee. How much of a responsibility do you and your fellow commits view that as trying to get more people to join the boat?

“It’s our responsibility – it’s our class. How good we want out class is based off how well we recruit. It’s something important to me and especially important to the other guys and Tayven [Jackson]. We’ve made it an important thing for us to get some guys. Right now, we’re focused on the defensive side of the ball, obviously. We pretty much have everyone we need on offense. We are working on it. We’re going to get it done, get it right and it’s going to be a great class.”

Question: Growing up, I was always told that I needed to be well-rounded and not focus just on football. Addison, you are an Eagle Scout, you have a second-degree black belt, you play golf. Why did you get involved in all of these things? Obviously, they are big passions for you and flow into your personality.

“It’s just something as a kid my parents would put me in it. It’s just kind of stuck. Taekwondo, scouts – I did that when I was way younger. My parents put me in it and I fell in love with it. Growing up, I’d get bored and my parents wanted to do something with me, so I got interested in a lot of stuff. With music, I was bored and we have a piano upstairs. I just went up there and started playing music. And then I got another instrument and another and another. So, either parents or I got bored. That’s typically how it went.”

Question: I have to believe golf works well for the core and that translates to football. Does karate help with football too and is there any translation there? I guess football, probably.

“Taekwondo is really good for me – with footwork and hand movement. It’s been incredible. Being able to use those hand moves to get guy’s hands off of me and use the feet to keep them quick, it’s been really, really helpful. Anyone out there definitely needs to try it. They are very beneficial, especially the flexibility as well. It’s really good.”

Question: What’s your message to all the Vol listeners whoa re checking up on your story? What’s your message to them?

“That day can not come fast enough. I’m counting the days until January. I’m so pumped to be in Knoxville. It’s going to be the best home ever and I know with me and the guys coming in – it’s about to be a great time. January is going to be a great month.”

Question: Where can Tennessee fans follow you on this journey until you get here?