Q&A: Tayven Jackson & Addison Nichols talk class, excitement for future

Tennessee football 2022 commits Tayven Jackson and Addison Nichols recently joined the Locked on Vols podcast. The two discussed their trips to Knoxville for the Ole Miss game and what they've seen from the UT this season. For more recruiting Q&A's and additional Tennessee content, subscribe to the daily Locked on Vols podcast HERE. Disclaimer: My (host) microphone went a little static towards the end of the video. Apologies for the inconvenience. The prospect's audio was not affected.

How excited are you? You’re just a couple of months from officially being a Volunteer.

Tayven Jackson: “I’m very excited. I’m very excited to come in bring what I have to the table and to get with he guys and develop a relationship with the athletes and coaching staff."

I know Addison is trying to be an early enrollee at the mid-term. Is that the plan for you as well?

Tayven Jackson: “Yes sir. I’ll be down there in January.”

I know you guys have been watching Tennessee play this year and I know you both were in house for that Ole Miss game. Tennessee took a little while to get going offensively, but you really got to see what this offensive is capable of, especially with Hendon Hooker running the football.

Addison Nichols: “Absolutely. It’s super special to be able to go and to experience the success Tennessee is having with what they have. They have a shortage on the roster, but being able to see the program that the coaches are bringing – with what they have – being so great, it’s awesome to see. This class coming in, we are a great group of guys. Every one of us are going to bring fantastic things to the program. Just knowing that and what the program has, Tennessee is going to be unstoppable. That’s just really, really awesome for me.”

I’ve talked to a lot of you guys and the environment of that game – it was just out of this world. Tayven, talk me through that. You and the light show, the team running through the ‘T’ via spotlight, the flyover, Checker Neyland and a sold out crowd. What did you think of it and were you picturing yourself playing in that environment?

Tayven Jackson: “Yeah. The first game I went to was the Pitt game and it was not like that. There was still space in the stands and it was just not like the Ole Miss game. I came down there with two of my best friends who are huge Tennessee fans. They are my closest friends and they had never been to a Tennessee game or a college game. I was like, ‘this is the best atmosphere you are going to see, ever.’ So, why not make it your first game? We got there and it was just crazy. We went on the Vol Walk – a lot of fans. They had never seen anything like that, I’ve never seen anything like that. And then we got in the stadium and went into the locker room to talk to coach, players and staff. Then we came back on to the field and it was popping. Everyone was out there. Everyone was screaming. It was crazy. I couldn’t even hear the people who were trying to direct us to our seats. It was just crazy. It was unbelievable. I can’t wait to play in an atmosphere like that.”

What about you, Addison? You’ve been to Tennessee games before, but I felt like Saturday against Ole Miss was on that Oklahoma 2015 type level in terms of loudness.

Addison Nichols: “Absolutely. What was it? 118 decibels or something like that? Which is unbelievable and it’s like dangerous for your ears. That’s how loud it was. So, that was really cool. To be able to experience that from a stands aspect and knowing that’s what it’s going to be like when we are on the field – it’s super cool. It just shows the passion and energy from the fans and everyone who shows up. It’s awesome to see the involvement of everyone in Knoxville and Tennessee. The fanbase. It makes it so much better when you are going to that program.”

You had a chance to talk to the coaches after that game. What was their message to you after that game?

Addison Nichols: “Just reassuring that the program works. We can see that it is working. We are right there. We just have to get some more guys in to fill up that roster. That’s pretty much what they were saying. They said our class will be the turning point of the program because your class is going to start bringing in those numbers for us. That’s when we are really going to start seeing Tennessee shine. That’s super, super cool for me and the other guys to hear. For me and the other guys, we are super pumped to be a part of that.”

Tayven, you are getting to watch a quarterback run this offense and he’s running it at a very good pace. He’s very efficient. Hendon Hooker’s quarterback efficiency rating is third in the country – 17 touchdowns, 2 interceptions. You’ve seen how good this offense can be. What have you seen in him and how are you watching him play? I know you are probably picturing yourself in his shoes running this offense.

Tayven Jackson: “Yeah. When I watch Hendon, he just goes out there and plays his game. He just balls out. The coaches give him the best opportunities to go and make plays. I bet you, if we talked to him, he thinks what I’m thinking. The coaches put him in the right situations. He just has to go out there and execute. That’s what he is doing. Everyone around him is feeding off his energy. That’s what I love to see. The receivers are making humongous plays. The o-line is blocking amazing. They are tough. It’s the trenches down there so you’ve got to be tough. So, I think Hendon brings great leadership and great athleticism when he escapes the pocket. He always uses that spin move that we always talk about. It’s just smooth and he uses it all the time. They don’t expect it. I think he brings great talent and leadership to the team. He’s someone I look up to and I could see myself doing what he is doing.”

From a quarterback’s perspective, seeing what this offense is with the opportunities there and how much it creates. How excited are you to play in this system and to learn from Josh Heupel and Joey Halzle, who are two really good quarterback coaches?

Tayven Jackson: “I’m very excited. Everyone doubted coach Halzle and Heupel because they didn’t really know them when they came into Tennessee. I remember when I committed, everyone was like, ‘why did you commit there and what’s so special?’ I just told them what I saw at UCF. They are going to bring it to the SEC and it’s going to be bigger and better. Now people are understanding that it’s no joke to them and their offense. I love to see that. I love that the coaching staff are opening people’s eyes on what they are bringing to the SEC.”

Addison, how important is it for you two to be the leaders of this class? Leading that group chat or to get on social media and try to recruit for Tennessee. Your class is filling up, but it is not done. How important is it for you guys to be the leader in that charge?

Addison Nichols: “It’s extremely important. I feel like for us being committed and having these relationships with the players and coaches, it gives us an upper leg in recruiting. We can say that we’ve kind of experience this and that with the program and staff. It helps us a lot with the recruiting. The recruiting itself is extremely crucial, like I said with the numbers thing. The more and more we can get into this program, the better it’s going to be. The better guys we can get into the program, the better it’s going to be. I feel like we are doing a great job so far and it’s going to look pretty good. That’s all I can say.”

Tayven, I know a lot of guys kind of point towards you as the one who stirs this drink in trying to get guys on campus and trying to start those conversations. Do you believe that it’s just as equally important for you to be a leader off the field in those settings as on in the field in the huddle?

Tayven Jackson: “I feel like off the field leadership is great in both ways. You have to be a leader off the field. You have to show how to do the right thing and how to handle criticism as a quarterback. I think off the field leadership is great but on the field leadership is also great. You’ve got to work hard in practice. You have to show great leadership, great power and great tenacity. Some quarterbacks, you know, if a player sees you’re being soft, they aren’t going to want to mess with you or get on your train. Or be led by you. I think that’s what I need to bring into Tennessee. To bring toughness and grit.”

What else do you want to see from Tennessee this football season? Four games left and a big game at Kentucky coming up. What do you want to see from this team and how do you want to see this team finish out this year?

Addison Nichols: “I want to see the continued growth and success of the program. We’ve seen great success with that we have. The past few games, the program is showing great things and doing really, really well. I just want to see that grow throughout the next few games and to see how much better it can get."

Where can fans follow you and follow your work before you get to campus? To get to know you a little bit better?