Q&A: Volunteer commit Cam Miller ready for Rocky Top

Tennessee wide receiver commit Cam Miller recently joined the Locked on Vols podcast.

Question: How is your senior football season going now that you’re committed?

Cam Miller: “It’s going pretty good. We started off strong 4-0. I’ve been dealing with a lot of double teams on the outside and teams are starting to pack the box when I’m at running back. It’s been a challenge this year being committed because a lot of people know. But it’s still been a pretty good season. We are 5-1 right now and I think we are going to keep on rolling.”

Question: In 2020, you didn’t get a football season. It was a long time from when you played from one game to the next. How excited are you just to be back out there playing the game you love?

Cam Miller: “It feels great being back out here playing the sport that I love – the game I’ve been playing since I was five. Especially, playing with the guys who have been working to this point on the team – just to have this moment and to shine on the field. Just like the right that I have too as well. It’s been fun playing with the guys I’ve been playing with since ninth grade and seeing them develop into the players they are today. Just like me.”



Question: You play running back. You play wide receiver. You return kicks. How unique is it being the guy who is tying to have the ball at all times?

Cam Miller: “It’s big for me, just trying t have the ball at all times. Trying to create something out of nothing and create big plays. Trying to spark the team and get some momentum going. It’s big for me and it’s the type of guy I want to be – the guy with the ball in his hands and who makes the momentum shift.”

Question: You’re a football player, so I know it really doesn’t matter. You’re going to play wide receiver at the University of Tennessee, but do you like playing wide receiver more or playing running back more?

Cam Miller: “Like you said, I’m just a football player. Wherever I can be, I feel like I’m dominant. At running back or wide reliever, I can make multiple plays in multiple ways. On special teams, too. Big plays like that. It really doesn’t matter. Just as long as I get to play, I’ll do whatever I can to help the team win.”

Question: Big in the return game. Do you think that’s going to be an avenue for you at Tennessee? And as far as receiver, is it more slot or outside? How does Tennessee envision you playing for the Volunteers one day?

Cam Miller: “They are going to start me off in the slot and work my way and develop my way up to be an all-around receiver that can play inside or outside – whatever. I think it’s big to start off in the slot where not a lot of guys are pressing on you and you can get more linebackers on you to find more soft spots in the zone. I think that’s big just coming in.”

Question: You come from a football family. Your dad is your coach at Memphis Academy. Your brother played college football. How cool was it growing up on the football field?

Cam Miller: “It’s always been cool growing up watching my dad call plays and watching my brother in that system. I said one day I’d be in that same system and now I’m in the same system he was in when he was playing football. That’s one of the biggest achievements I had playing football for him.”

Question: Looking at Tennessee, it’s going to be a different system with a different offense. I feel like the offense with Josh Heupel is appealing to you because there are opportunities. How excited are you? With the tempo as well, it can really create some big plays for receivers like you.

Cam Miller: “Yeah, I think it’s pretty big being in that offense. I’ve been talking to coach Heupel, picking his brain. He’s been picking my brain on how he is going to use me in that offense and how fast it goes and how he likes to attack the defense down the field. I think it’s pretty big and that’s what I like. He wants to go downtown, score a lot of points and get a lot of yards down the field.”

Question: What’s those conversations been like with coach Heupel and receivers coach Kodi Burns?

Cam Miller: “Sometimes, it’s not all about football – it’s about off the field. How am I doing in school? How is your family doing? Things like that. I think that’s one of the biggest things I picked up on. They love football too, but they also care about your off-the-field features. That’s one of the biggest things relationship wise I have with coach Burns and coach Heup.”

Question: Is that one of the main reasons why you originally chose Tennessee?

Cam Miller: “Yes sir. When I went down there on my official visit, it just felt like home. It’s one big family down there. That’s one of the biggest reasons why I chose Tennessee.”

Question: You committed on July 12. You officially visited back in June. When did you know that Tennessee was going to be the school for you?

Cam Miller: “Probably about two weeks after. I remember thinking how it was a good experience being down there with the team and the players. With the team and the coaches and the people down there in the city of Knoxville. It felt great being around all those people knowing that one day I could be in that atmosphere and just be that guy for them.”

Question: Cam, you look at the other guys in this committed class. You’re one of three receivers so far. 10 offensive players. What are the relationships like amongst you guys? I know ya’ll have a group chat and it’s pretty live every day. How’s that been for you so far getting to know those guys?

Cam Miller: “Just been getting to know them and seeing how they are doing all the time. One of the biggest guys I’m always trying to communicate with is the quarterback of course. Tayven Jackson. I’m always talking to him because I know we are gong to be a big part of this signing class, on the offensive side. It’s big just talking with him and seeing what he’s like and things like that.”

Question: Are there leaders starting to emerge within your group? I know you guys aren’t on campus yet and I now with the quarterback Tayven Jackson, it kind of comes with the territory. Yourself maybe, are there some leaders starting to emerge form you guys?

Cam Miller: Yeah but it looks like we are all leaders. Most of us are probably the best players on our team and standout players on our team. A lot of them act with character and things like that. They act like captains. So, we all know how to handle ourselves the right way.”

Question: Seeing Tennessee play this year. The offense is starting to come around and is scoring a lot of points. What have you liked so far in seeing Tennessee play this season?

Cam Miller: “I like how coach Heupel is trying to get his quarterback comfortable in his system first before he starts opening it up big like he did at UCF. He’s trying to make the opposing team respect his run game, of course. When most teams see that Tennessee wants to run the ball, that’s when coach Heupel likes to go downtown. I’ve been impressed with the offense. It’s still taking time for the players to get the system down and to get it the way coach Heupel likes.”

Question: Looking at the wide receivers. What have you liked in Kodu Burns’s group so far?

Cam Miller: “Yeah, I like the way he has been developing all those receivers on each aspect of their route. They are always finishing the play and stuff like that. That’s big on coach Burns and it’s been great seeing them play.”



Question: Will you be arriving on campus in January or are you waiting until the summer?

Cam Miller: “Yeah, I’m getting on that now – trying to graduate here early in December and trying to get on campus in January.”

Question: So outside of graduating, what’s left for you between now and then and some of the things you want to tighten up and get ready for before your college experience begins?

Cam Miller: “Probably just getting my mind right for the big stage. I won’t have my hand held anymore and I’m going to be on my own. That’s probably one of my biggest things. Just, preparation at this point going into my last couple of months here in Memphis. That’s what it is, a lot of preparation.”

Question: I know a lot of you guys who are committed are trying to come up to the Ole Miss game. Is that something that may be in the works for you? Or maybe another game?

Cam Miller: “Yeah I’m trying to get to the Ole Miss game. I’m going to be there.”

