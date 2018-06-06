After an impressive performance at the Elite 11 camp in California, Brian Maurer made the cross-country flight home on Monday and immediately passed out upon hitting his bed.

The 3-star quarterback from West Port High in Ocala, Fla., was one of the surprising stars at the camp, earning an invite to The Opening Finals as one of the best 11 quarterbacks in the country.

When Maurer woke up, he quickly realized his secret was out — and his recruitment was about to really ramp up.

“Yesterday was crazy,” Maurer told VolQuest.

:I woke up to 30-40 text messages and my Twitter and Instagram were blowing up. I didn’t really know what was going on. I knew I had been invited to the finals out in California because Trent Dilfer told me out there, but I didn’t know that they posted it yet. But I wake up, and I have messages from Urban Meyer, Chip Kelly, James Franklin, Jake Spatial. All these top, big dog coaches. It was a good feeling knowing that I’m finally getting recognized.”

After a solid junior season for West Port where he threw for 2,500 yards with 24 total touchdowns and 13 interceptions, Maurer turned heads throughout the camp circuit this spring. The strong-armed 6-foot-4, 190-pound prospect continued his steady showings out in California, holding his own with a slew of higher-ranked blue-chip quarterbacks.

“The whole experience was definitely rewarding. It was a life-changing experience. Top of the class training, just top of the class learning. We ended a meeting at 12:30 a.m. to waking up at 4 a.m. to do hot yoga blindfolded. It was lots of new experiences I wasn’t used to,” Maurer said of the Elite 11 camp.

“It’s not just a football camp. It teaches you more about life and how to act. We spent more time in the classroom than on the football field. My mindset was to just go out there and become a better person and compete my ass off because I was fighting to get in that final 11.”