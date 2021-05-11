VolQuest - Quentel Jones details strong relationship with Vols, upcoming visit

It’s not just about football with Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and defensive line coach Rodney Garner for Quentel Jones.

For the three-star defensive tackle from Peach County High School in Fort Valley, Georgia, it’s much more than that.

“I love Coach Garner,” Jones told Volquest. “He’s a great guy and he makes defensive lineman. I know that he would be a coach that will get me to where I want to go. We have a good relationship.

“Me and coach talk about three times a week. He makes sure we talk about my mom and my uncle because he has a good relationship with them also. It’s not just about football. I can tell he cares about me more than just about football. I can really say I have a bond with Coach Garner. That means a lot to me.”

Jones also has a great relationship with Heupel. The relationships, coupled with the fact that the Vols are in the SEC, are the reasons the Vols are the 6-foot-2, 280-pounder’s “top school” at the moment.

“It just ain’t about football with them,” Jones said. “Coach Heupel is my guy. I talk to him every week, if not every day to be honest. Coach hits me up every morning. That’s my guy. I like coach.”