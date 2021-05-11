VolQuest - Quentel Jones details strong relationship with Vols, upcoming visit

Quentel Jones details strong relationship with Vols, upcoming visit
It’s not just about football with Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and defensive line coach Rodney Garner for Quentel Jones.
For the three-star defensive tackle from Peach County High School in Fort Valley, Georgia, it’s much more than that.
“I love Coach Garner,” Jones told Volquest. “He’s a great guy and he makes defensive lineman. I know that he would be a coach that will get me to where I want to go. We have a good relationship.
“Me and coach talk about three times a week. He makes sure we talk about my mom and my uncle because he has a good relationship with them also. It’s not just about football. I can tell he cares about me more than just about football. I can really say I have a bond with Coach Garner. That means a lot to me.”
Jones also has a great relationship with Heupel. The relationships, coupled with the fact that the Vols are in the SEC, are the reasons the Vols are the 6-foot-2, 280-pounder’s “top school” at the moment.
“It just ain’t about football with them,” Jones said. “Coach Heupel is my guy. I talk to him every week, if not every day to be honest. Coach hits me up every morning. That’s my guy. I like coach.”
June is going to be a busy month for Jones. He’ll take an official visit to Tennessee the weekend of June 25, and he’ll also take official visits to Georgia Tech, Indiana and Wisconsin. Jones is also considering visiting Mississippi State, Oregon and Miami.
“I got visits and football practice the entire month of June,” Jones said. “I’m loving it. My coach told me to go enjoy it so I’m going to go enjoy it.”
Jones visited Knoxville two years ago for a camp, so he’s seen what Tennessee’s campus has to offer. This time around, he’s looking forward to being around the people that makeup the football program.
“I just really wanna be around the coaches really,” Jones said. “I’ve already seen campus and everything else. Now I just want to be around the coaches and my potential teammates.”
The 60th-ranked prospect in the state of Georgia according to Rivals is also looking forward to taking visits in June because he’s ready to be done with the recruiting process.
“I’m really about done with it,” Jones said. “I have a couple of more schools that are my top schools, but I’m pretty much done. I have two others, but Tennessee is really my top school.”
Jones currently holds offers from 20 schools, four of which are SEC schools in Arkansas, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.