Quentel Jones likes Tennessee, but not in a rush

Jones plans to stay quiet the final week of July when things open back up before the August dead period.

Along with Tennessee, the No. 76 player out of Georgia in the 2022 class checked in with Miami, officially, in June. Jones also made stops at Mississippi State and Georgia Tech. This fall, the prospect plans to officially visit Mississippi State and possibly Missouri.

“I just got to take my time when making this decision and go over all of my options. Whenever I get done with all of my officials, I’ll see which spot is best for me.”

“I really can’t complain about anything. My [official] visit was great with Tennessee,” Jones told Volquest. “I really like the coaching staff, especially coach [Rodney] Garner and [head] coach [Josh] Heupel. I like everything about Tennessee.

The Fort Valley, Ga. native made the rounds in June – visiting four programs with two officials. There are more schools on his list he needs to see before deciding, but the Vols made the most of their opportunity with the 6-foot-2, 280-pound run-stopper when he was in Knoxville a few weeks ago.

“Every school I’ve been offered by came during quarantine, so I need to see if the coaches are telling me the same thing now from when we first started over the phone and zooms,” Jones said. “If the coach is telling me the same things, then I know he’s real and not changing once we are in-person.

“They’ve all been real so far. They aren’t faking.”

With a senior season just weeks away, the Peach County standout has channeled his focus down to seven schools: Tennessee, Mississippi State, Missouri, Georgia Tech, Oregon, Miami and Indiana. The middle of October is when the prospect plans on making a commitment announcement.

“I’ve got school and football to focus on,” the student-athlete said. “I’m the captain of my team. I’m the leader. That’s on me. I know what the expectations here and I’ve got to stay focused.”

Jones is an active defensive lineman who makes tackles and puts pressure on the quarterback. He’s a vertical penetrator who has consistently worked his steps out of his stance this summer. Jones will often watch film on players at the next level, as well as himself, throughout the week.

In 2020, the defensive playmaker led his team in tackles and sacks – but Jones isn’t focused on stats.

“That’s not what it’s about,” the Tennessee target said. “It’s a goal, sure, but my main focus is to be the best I can be. I averaged about eight tackles a game last season. The goal is to average 12 this year. I want to improve a lot on last season.”

With months to go before an ideal decision is announced, Tennessee is in a good spot with the three-star. The Vols will need to keep the foot on the pedal with other visits on the horizon, but Jones already holds Heupel and Garner in high regard.

“I ask the players everything I want to know about a coach or a team,” Jones concluded. “The guys at Tennessee all say the same thing about coach Heupel – that they are having fun and that he’s the same guy all the time.”

Tennessee senior defensive lineman Ja’Quain Blakely hosted Jones while he was on his official visit back in June and the two have been keeping in regular contact.