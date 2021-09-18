Questions remain, but confidence gained for Vols
It wasn’t pretty Saturday afternoon. The Vols had a turnover, sure, and weren’t as crisp as fans would have liked at times. But don’t be fooled, Tennessee got what it wanted out of this football game.
There’s always a ton to be critical of postgame, and this one won’t be any different, but this piece plans to focus on the opposite and what the Vols can take from it moving forward into what a two-game stretch that’s set to make or break the season.
“I think we are playing with great effort and energy in all three phases of the game. We’re not quite clean enough on the offensive side of the ball, some positive things we’ve done defensively,” Vols head coach Josh Heupel said postgame. “Creating negative plays, getting after the quarterback, and I think you continue evolve as your personnel changes. Your matchups, you have to be able to protect the guys you need to protect as you go through a football game based on who you’re seeing and be able to take advantage of matchups.”
The Vols were without a slew of players against Golden Eagles for one reason or another. Quarterback Joe Milton, running back Jabari Small, offensive lineman Cooper Mays, defensive linemen Bryson Eason and LaTrell Bumphus and linebacker Juwan Mitchell were not in pads.
So, that meant a ton of snaps for Hendon Hooker, who could start next week at Florida. It meant nine more carries for freshman Jaylen Wright and continued work towards creating depth on the offensive line with reserves in and out of the ballgame – specifically in the second half.
Oh, and Harrison Bailey got his toes wet as well. Jeremy Banks played the entire game until mop up - calling the defense - and Jaylen McCollough played some inspired football. Tennessee blitzed several times on Saturday – especially from the second level - while creating turnovers and scoring off those opportunities that were created.
Tennessee scored on defense and played some offensive linemen that will be counted on here in a few weeks. Despite questions that still remain, the Vols needed this game. But why?
At Florida. At Missouri. South Carolina. Ole Miss. At Alabama.
That’s what’s coming up over the next five weeks before the BYE proceeds Kentucky. Tennessee is going to be outmatched in many of these games, both on the scoreboard (at times) and inside individual matchups. For UT to be competitive in the first-leg of the conference schedule, the Vols needed work on a few things that must improve.
Tennessee only turned the football over once against the Golden Eagles whereas the Tim Banks’ defense forced four the other way, including a pick-6. Hooker needed to operate the offense at a faster pace, which I thought he did at times in the ballgame.
The Vols needed to clean up the penalties from last week. It did, to a tune of being flagged three times for only 35 yards. And Tennessee needed to see what it had behind the front-five in the secondary, which it did with Tamarion McDonald’s interception and others playing the bulk of the second half.
What about the preparation of the team heading into the ball game. Josh Heupel was extremely critical of his team’s apparent ‘lack of focus’ leading into the Pittsburgh loss. Tennessee’s first-year head coach alluded to the fact that the squad still has a ways to go in the category Saturday postgame, but McCollough says the team is growing in that regard.
“Majority of it [success] came from the mental preparation,” the safety said postgame. “Looking back at the Pitt game, within the 48 hours some of the mental preparation just wasn’t there. Coming into this week, we really locked in on those 48 hours out.”
But most of all, Tennessee needed this game for confidence. Yes, it was Tennessee Tech. But seeing what you can do when things are going right, that can stick with a team. The turnovers – that feeling – maybe it can spark something. In my experiences, confidence isn’t everything, but it shows you what things could be.
Maybe a piece of today will follow Tennessee the rest of the season. I think the coaching staff would love that. They’d also love for the guys to leave a lot of what happened today here on the field. But that’s for other columns. It wasn’t perfect, but Tennessee focused on the things it needed to improve on. This was a glorified scrimmage and all, right?