Questions remain, but confidence gained for Vols

It wasn’t pretty Saturday afternoon. The Vols had a turnover, sure, and weren’t as crisp as fans would have liked at times. But don’t be fooled, Tennessee got what it wanted out of this football game.

There’s always a ton to be critical of postgame, and this one won’t be any different, but this piece plans to focus on the opposite and what the Vols can take from it moving forward into what a two-game stretch that’s set to make or break the season.

“I think we are playing with great effort and energy in all three phases of the game. We’re not quite clean enough on the offensive side of the ball, some positive things we’ve done defensively,” Vols head coach Josh Heupel said postgame. “Creating negative plays, getting after the quarterback, and I think you continue evolve as your personnel changes. Your matchups, you have to be able to protect the guys you need to protect as you go through a football game based on who you’re seeing and be able to take advantage of matchups.”

The Vols were without a slew of players against Golden Eagles for one reason or another. Quarterback Joe Milton, running back Jabari Small, offensive lineman Cooper Mays, defensive linemen Bryson Eason and LaTrell Bumphus and linebacker Juwan Mitchell were not in pads.

So, that meant a ton of snaps for Hendon Hooker, who could start next week at Florida. It meant nine more carries for freshman Jaylen Wright and continued work towards creating depth on the offensive line with reserves in and out of the ballgame – specifically in the second half.

Oh, and Harrison Bailey got his toes wet as well. Jeremy Banks played the entire game until mop up - calling the defense - and Jaylen McCollough played some inspired football. Tennessee blitzed several times on Saturday – especially from the second level - while creating turnovers and scoring off those opportunities that were created.