Tailback John Kelly became the second Tennessee player selected in the 2018 NFL Draft on Saturday, going No. 176 overall to the Los Angels Rams.

On Friday, nickel-back Rashaan Gaulden was the first Vol off the board, selected by the Carolina Panthers No. 85 overall in the third round.

Playing behind a makeshift offensive line, Kelly was Tennessee’s workhorse tailback in 2017, leading the Vols with 778 yards and nine touchdowns. He also tied for the team-lead with 37 receptions for 299 yards.

Kelly first burst onto the scene as a sophomore, filling in for Jalen Hurd and Alvin Kamara in 2016. The Michigan native ended up leading the tailback unit in rushing, finishing the season with 630 yards and five touchdowns.

In December, Kelly opted to forego his senior season and was projected as a mid-round pick according to multiple draft analysts.

Kelly will compete with Malcolm Brown and Justin Davis to backup former Georgia running back Todd Gurley, the NFL's reigning Offensive Player of the Year.