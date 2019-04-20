Visit to Tennessee has Arkansas WR commit feeling 'family' love from Vols
ATLANTA — Alpharetta, Georgia wide receiver Ze'Vian Capers has been committed to Arkansas for going on three months now, but that hasn't stopped other schools from showing the love. At or near the top of that list is Tennessee, where he recently found himself enjoying a visit to Rocky Top.
"It was a family environment," Capers said. "Coach Pruitt talked to my family about how they are losing four senior receivers and how the 2020 class was going to be big at that position. It was a great visit and we will be back up soon."
A family feel is important to Capers, who was accompanied by his family on the visit. The chance to be coached by Tee Martin is very appealing as the VFL settles back into this old stomping grounds showcasing his own family feel by supporting his children via his social media posts. All of that translates to a player like Capers.
"Tee Martin was a genuine guy," Capers said. "He really cares about his wide receivers and he knows how to develop them as a man, but get them to the next level. We talk every single day so our relationship is getting stronger and stronger."
And while he maintains his commitment to the Hogs, he is very aware that Tennessee and others are pushing him to change his mind. No matter the outcome, he will rely on those closes to him during this grind part of the process.
"My family members," Capers said. "It's not just where I feel comfortable, but where they feel comfortable as well. My family will play a major factor in my commitment and my final decision."
And finding the right fit won't be a challenge, but will take plenty of bonding. Capers likes to know who he will be playing for and what they are like with their players.
"It's basically all relationships," Capers said. "If I have a good relationship with my position coach and my head coach then I'll be comfortable playing for them and know who I'm playing for. That's going to be the main factor."
Capers is a bigger wideout at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds. He moves very well and his ability to run well at a recent spring camp is what put him on the fast track.
"My strengths are my physicality," Capers said. "People think that big receivers can't move and and that's where I come to play. I can break them off on my speed and I'm quick. More than likely that's my strengths. I want to continue to work on getting out of my breaks faster."
So when might Capers stop the process completely?
"My final decision will likely come right before the end of the summer or on signing day," Capers said. "We have talked about signing early, but haven't made a final decision yet."
Rivals.com ranks Capers as a 3-star wide receiver in the class of 2020.