ATLANTA — Alpharetta, Georgia wide receiver Ze'Vian Capers has been committed to Arkansas for going on three months now, but that hasn't stopped other schools from showing the love. At or near the top of that list is Tennessee, where he recently found himself enjoying a visit to Rocky Top.

"It was a family environment," Capers said. "Coach Pruitt talked to my family about how they are losing four senior receivers and how the 2020 class was going to be big at that position. It was a great visit and we will be back up soon."

A family feel is important to Capers, who was accompanied by his family on the visit. The chance to be coached by Tee Martin is very appealing as the VFL settles back into this old stomping grounds showcasing his own family feel by supporting his children via his social media posts. All of that translates to a player like Capers.

"Tee Martin was a genuine guy," Capers said. "He really cares about his wide receivers and he knows how to develop them as a man, but get them to the next level. We talk every single day so our relationship is getting stronger and stronger."

And while he maintains his commitment to the Hogs, he is very aware that Tennessee and others are pushing him to change his mind. No matter the outcome, he will rely on those closes to him during this grind part of the process.

"My family members," Capers said. "It's not just where I feel comfortable, but where they feel comfortable as well. My family will play a major factor in my commitment and my final decision."



