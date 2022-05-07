Recruit turned Recruiter': Ayden Bussell playing major role for Tennessee

Tennessee is well on its way to a highly-rated recruiting class in 2023. The Vols have hauled in four prospects over the past three weeks and currently sit at No. 5 in the country, per Rivals. The month of April has been a good one for Josh Heupel as he and the staff hope to ride the momentum into the summer months.

One of Tennessee’s first commits of the current cycle was three-star offensive lineman Ayden Bussell. The Mount Juliet standout is a key piece in this class, both on the field and off. The direction the class is heading has the Volunteer State native in good spirits.

“I’m extremely proud, to say the least. We’re all pretty close,” Bussell said of the class. “We text in our group chat just about every day to see how we each other is doing. I couldn’t be happier with how things are going. We are rated really highly, and I only think it’s going to go up.

“Once we brought in Nico, that helped tremendously. And bringing in Sylvester [Smith], Caleb [Hering] and Ethan [Davis] – those are all four stars – and other high-level recruits. It looks really good and it brings in other people. The attraction is already getting bigger and bigger and bigger. Who is going to join next? That’s what we are looking for, but I think it could be someone pretty big.”

Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class already sports nine commitments. Maybe even more impressive is the fact that five are from the home state. Heupel, though working against the grain in 2022, only brought in two in-state prospects last cycle. That’s changed in a major way this year.

“For a long time, you haven’t really seen Tennessee winning the state for big recruits. But now we’ve got multiple guys who are in the top-10 or top-15 for in-state recruits,” the lineman said. “We are getting them now. It’s the guys we want and the coaches have hand-picked these guys. They are actually getting to pick and choose who they want at this point and that’s what we really need.”