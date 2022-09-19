Over the weekend, many 2023 Tennessee commits posted impressive performances in their high school matchups. VolReport takes a look at some notable moments from games across the nation.

Nathan Leacock had another spectacular week. He had nine catches for 253 yards and three touchdowns in Millbrook (N.C.)'s 58-10 win over Sanderson. The team is averaging 50 points per game and outscoring opponents by 43 points per game. Millbrook's high-flying offense has thrown for 1,394 yards in the first five games. Leacock, the team's top weapon, has an astonishing 33 catches for 840 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also passed the 1,500 career-yards milestone Friday night. He's posted the most impressive season stat line of any Tennessee commit far this year.

2024 Tennessee commit Carson Gentle had a big game in McCallie (Tenn.)'s 38-7 win over Knoxville Catholic. The in-state prospect recorded five tackles, 3.5 TFLs, one sack, three quarterback pressures, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. Gentle's team improved to 4-1 after the win.

Ayden Bussell paved the way for Mt. Juliet (Tenn.)'s offense in its 45-43 victory over White County. The team's record moves to 3-1. Bussell (#77) had a pancake block on this crucial touchdown play:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIHRpbWUgaXTigJlzIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vS2Vpb25JcmJ5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBLZWlvbkly Ynk8L2E+IGJyZWFraW5nIGxvb3NlIGZvciB0aGUgNDUteWFyZCB0b3VjaGRv d24uIFdoaXRlIENvdW50eSBoYXMgbm8gYW5zd2VyIGZvciB0aGUgR29sZGVu IEJlYXJzIHJpZ2h0IG5vdy48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L01KR09MREVOQkVBUkZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBNSkdPTERF TkJFQVJGQjwvYT4gMjg8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1dh cnJpb3JzX1NwYXJ0YT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AV2FycmlvcnNf U3BhcnRhPC9hPiA3PGJyPjExOjI2LCAyUSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28veEhmOGp2Q3pnZCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3hIZjhqdkN6Z2Q8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSm9lIFNwZWFycyAoQGpvZV9zcGVhcnM3KSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2pvZV9zcGVhcnM3L3N0YXR1cy8xNTcw OTM2NzI3MDU3MDgwMzIyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJl ciAxNywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

In August, four-star commit Ethan Davis announced he would be missing his senior year of football due to a torn labrum. On September 13, he posted this picture, revealing his successful surgery.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5zdXJnZXJ5IHdhcyBhIHN1Y2Nlc3MhIGJsZXNzZWQh8J+noSA8YnI+ cmVoYWQgc3RhcnRzIG5vd/CfmY/wn4+9LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vanR0QVg2enB6QSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2p0dEFYNnpwekE8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgZXRoYW4gZGF2aXMgKEBkYXZpczFldGhhbikgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9kYXZpczFldGhhbi9zdGF0dXMvMTU2 OTc4Mzc0NDY4NDMzNTEwNT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1i ZXIgMTMsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Last week, a source at the Collins Hill program told VolReport that Davis had not yet made an official decision about enrolling early at Tennessee. Davis is a talented two-sport athlete. If he stays in high school, he would likely be able to recover from surgery in time to play basketball and provide a boost to that program towards the end of the season.

Rickey Gibson played well despite his Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.) team losing 17-7 to Hoover. Against one of Alabama's powerhouse programs, Gibson had one interception and two pass breakups. The ball-hawking defensive back now has recorded interceptions in back-to-back games.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaHkgdHJ5IG1lISHwn6Sm8J+PvuKAjeKZgu+4jyA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vblVjRnNPUW1zRCI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL25VY0ZzT1Ft c0Q8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUmlja2V5IEdpYnNvbiBJSUkg4pyeIChAUmlj a2V5R2lic29uMDMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUmlj a2V5R2lic29uMDMvc3RhdHVzLzE1NzA5Nzk2MDkyNTYyNjM2ODA/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDE3LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Gibson wasn't the only Vol defensive back commit to pick off a pass this week. John Slaughter had an interception in Southaven (Miss.)'s win over Lake Cormo, and Cristian Conyer had a pick in South Warren (Ky.)'s 36-3 win over Paducah Tilghman on Friday night.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+4pqU77iP4pqr77iP4pqq77iP4pqU77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby82d1NwdXpmZm5lIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vNndTcHV6ZmZu ZTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDcmlzdGlhbiBDb255ZXIgKEBDb255ZXJDMikg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db255ZXJDMi9zdGF0dXMv MTU3MTU0OTI1NDQ1MTMzNTE2OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0 ZW1iZXIgMTgsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==