Recruiting Roundup: Leacock hits milestone, Gentle overpowers opponents

Many 2023 Tennessee commits posted impressive performances in their high school games on Friday.
Luke Winstel • VolReport
Football Recruiting Writer
@lukewinstel

Over the weekend, many 2023 Tennessee commits posted impressive performances in their high school matchups. VolReport takes a look at some notable moments from games across the nation.

Nathan Leacock had another spectacular week. He had nine catches for 253 yards and three touchdowns in Millbrook (N.C.)'s 58-10 win over Sanderson. The team is averaging 50 points per game and outscoring opponents by 43 points per game. Millbrook's high-flying offense has thrown for 1,394 yards in the first five games.

Leacock, the team's top weapon, has an astonishing 33 catches for 840 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also passed the 1,500 career-yards milestone Friday night. He's posted the most impressive season stat line of any Tennessee commit far this year.

2024 Tennessee commit Carson Gentle had a big game in McCallie (Tenn.)'s 38-7 win over Knoxville Catholic. The in-state prospect recorded five tackles, 3.5 TFLs, one sack, three quarterback pressures, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. Gentle's team improved to 4-1 after the win.

Ayden Bussell paved the way for Mt. Juliet (Tenn.)'s offense in its 45-43 victory over White County. The team's record moves to 3-1.

Bussell (#77) had a pancake block on this crucial touchdown play:

In August, four-star commit Ethan Davis announced he would be missing his senior year of football due to a torn labrum. On September 13, he posted this picture, revealing his successful surgery.

Last week, a source at the Collins Hill program told VolReport that Davis had not yet made an official decision about enrolling early at Tennessee. Davis is a talented two-sport athlete. If he stays in high school, he would likely be able to recover from surgery in time to play basketball and provide a boost to that program towards the end of the season.

Rickey Gibson played well despite his Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.) team losing 17-7 to Hoover. Against one of Alabama's powerhouse programs, Gibson had one interception and two pass breakups. The ball-hawking defensive back now has recorded interceptions in back-to-back games.

Gibson wasn't the only Vol defensive back commit to pick off a pass this week. John Slaughter had an interception in Southaven (Miss.)'s win over Lake Cormo, and Cristian Conyer had a pick in South Warren (Ky.)'s 36-3 win over Paducah Tilghman on Friday night.

For more weekly recruiting news, check VolReport every Monday for updates on Tennessee's 2023 class.

