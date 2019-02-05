Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-05 13:16:03 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Red-hot Vols go for 17th straight tonight against Missouri

N2jij2dt8znlac4bng3m
Rob Lewis • VolQuest.com
@Volquest_Rob
Associate Editor

Tennessee (20-1, 8-0) begins its third week as the No. 1 ranked team in the country tonight, hosting struggling Missouri (11-9, 2-6). The Vols will be looking for a school-record 17th straight win ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}