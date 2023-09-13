Tennessee football hasn't managed a win over Florida in Gainesville since 2003. This isn't the first losing streak on the road to the Gators in the Vols' history, though. With the series becoming annual in 1990, Tennessee initially struggled to claim an elusive win in The Swamp despite remaining competitive in many of the games and snagging wins at home. However, in 2001, the Vols took down Florida in a top-five matchup to win their first game as the away team since 1971. Here is the story of an emotional and historic night. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

The game is rescheduled in wake of 9/11

Typically, Tennessee plays Florida in the opening weeks of September. Since 1992, each match between the teams has been played in the ninth month of the year except for three occasions. One was in 2014 when the game fell on the first Saturday of October. Another came during the 2020 Covid season. The other match came in 2001. However, it was initially scheduled for the typical date in September. This was until the country was put into shock and sports took a pause following the tragedy of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Due to this, the game was rescheduled as the final match to wrap up the regular season. With both teams boasting extremely successful campaigns, it became a matchup between the No. 5 Vols and No. 2 Gators.

Fulmer gives pregame speech

Ahead of the game, head coach Phillip Fulmer gave an iconic speech. To rally the team for the game, Fulmer began by looking back at the last time the Vols beat Florida on the road. He was a senior on the team in 1971 that took down the Gators. "I was captain of the team 1971," said Fulmer to his team. "Had to take the football 99 and a half yards. 99 and a half yards for a winning touchdown to beat. Cause that football team wanted to. They like to make a big deal about the seven times to The Swamp. The Swamp is the same as any other football field... That doesn't matter. That doesn't mean one thing. Every game stands on its own." Despite the winner of the game entering the SEC Championship and possibly having the chance to play for a national title, Tennessee entered as big underdogs. While the media and outsiders didn't believe the Vols could pull off the upset, Fulmer wanted them to know they belonged at this stage. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Vols look to leave road losing streak in the past during trip to The Swamp "I don't know how many people in this country believe," Fulmer said. "That really doesn't matter either. It only matters what these men in this room believe. So, how about taking it to the field and getting it done like this Tennessee football team is capable of doing? That's all we've talked about. 60 minutes of something you know how to damn well do very well. You can play with anybody in the country. You're at a championship level. You have played yourselves here. Nobody has given you this opportunity. You have worked and sweated and fought, sweat to get to this point. 60 minutes to get the greatest win of this season." Following the speech, the team recited Coach Robery Neyland's game maxims.

Travis Stephens propels Tennessee to win

To begin the game, Tennessee jumped out to an early lead. Casey Clausen quickly connected with Troy Flemming to put the first points on the board in the first quarter. Then, Travis Stephens got his night started with a 6-yard score to give the Vols a 14-0 lead after one frame. However, the Gators would respond with 20 unanswered points in the second quarter to take a 20-14 lead into halftime. A Rex Grossman run, a pair of Jeff Chandler field goals and a touchdown strike from Grossman to Jabar Gaffney were the scoring plays. Out of the halftime break, Tennessee immediately responded, though. On the opening drive of the second half, Stephens found the end zone again on a 35-yard run. Florida would hit a field goal, though, to take a 23-21 lead into the fourth quarter. Quickly in the fourth, the Vols got back on the board after letting Jabari Davis run it in from two yards out. A failed two-point conversion left the lead at four. Next, Chandler hit a 52-yard field goal to narrow the lead to one. However, it was Davis, again, jumping over the line and into the end zone for another score. With the extra-point, Tennessee held a 34-26 lead with eight and a half minutes to go. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Castles flashes athleticism in first Tennessee touchdown With little time remaining, Grossman found Carlos Perez for a 2-yard passing score. This left Florida down two with a two-point conversion necessary to extend the game. The Vols defense stood tough, though, and denied the Gators' attempt. After coming down with the on-side kick, Tennessee ran out the clock and took home the historic win 34-32. Leading the way for the Vols was Stephens. The running back finished the match with 226 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. He also added two receptions for an additional 11 yards. This production proved to be the difference in one of the best individual performances in school history.

The aftermath