Josh Heupel is the latest to join the fray in Tennessee's fight against the NCAA.

The Vols' head football coach, who is entering his fourth season leading the program, filed a declaration Friday on behalf of the states of Tennessee and Virginia's ongoing lawsuit against the NCAA concerning name, image and likeness ahead of a preliminary injunction in federal court next week.

The brief, in which Heupel communicated his support for the injunction and filed by Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti, was first reported by the Knoxville News-Sentinel.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

It is Heupel's first recorded response since the state of Tennessee filed its suit against the NCAA in the week of the organizations investigation into multiple athletic programs at the school, including football.

The state argued that the NCAA was in violation of antitrust laws in its sudden enforcement of NIL rules. The state of Tennessee was denied a temporary restraining order from the NCAA by a federal judge earlier this week.

Though Judge Clifton L. Corker ruled that the state's filing did not meet the requirements needed for the temporary restraining order, he did write in his report that based on the evidence presented to the Court, the "plaintiffs are likely to succeed on the merits of their claim under the Sherman Act."

The NCAA's current investigation into Tennessee is centered around former five-star prospect in the 2023 signing class and current quarterback Nico Iamaleava and his relationship with one of Tennessee's unofficial NIL collectives before he signed with the team in December 2023.

According to brief filed by Skrmetti as reported by the News-Sentinel, Heupel argued that preventing communication between a prospective athlete and an NIL collective due to NCAA guidelines could effect that player's decision making in recruiting.

"Harms like these are impossible to fix after the fact. You only get one playing career and you cannot go back in time. These harms can drastically alter the course of an athlete’s college education and their professional career (whether as a professional athlete or in another industry),” Heupel wrote. “Many of these players don’t go on so these four to five years are all they get. We need to put them in position to make the right choice and make the most of their opportunities."

Heupel wrote that financial decisions loom larger for certain players because there is no guarantee of getting to the NFL and that making informed NIL decisions before signing with a school would help set up financial stability.

“Only a small minority of student athletes go on to play pro. Because of the risk of injuries in college sports, an early NIL deal could be the best or only NIL deal they might ever secure," Heupel wrote.

The preliminary injunction hearing between the state of Tennessee and the NCAA is set for Tuesday, Feb. 13 at the federal courthouse in Greeneville.