The Tennessee men's basketball team could be down one player soon.

Redshirt freshman guard Freddie Dilione V is entering the transfer portal, the Knoxville News-Sentinel's Mike Wilson reported Thursday.

Dilione will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

A former four-star shooting guard out of Word of God Christian Academy (Fayetteville, North Carolina) that reclassified in the 2022 class, Dilione arrived at Tennessee as a mid-year enrollee during the 2022-23 season and redshirted.