Tennessee basketball guard Freddie Dilione V to transfer
The Tennessee men's basketball team could be down one player soon.
Redshirt freshman guard Freddie Dilione V is entering the transfer portal, the Knoxville News-Sentinel's Mike Wilson reported Thursday.
Dilione will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
A former four-star shooting guard out of Word of God Christian Academy (Fayetteville, North Carolina) that reclassified in the 2022 class, Dilione arrived at Tennessee as a mid-year enrollee during the 2022-23 season and redshirted.
The 6-foot-4 Dilione made his Vols' debut against Tennessee Tech on Nov. 6, 2023, scoring a season-high seven points while grabbing three rebounds and recording three assists. He missed four games with a foot injury before returning against George Mason on Dec. 5. and later scored five points in Tennessee's 91-71 win over Alabama on Jan. 20.
Dilione appeared in 18 games and averaged 1.7 points and 5.2 minutes per game.
Tennessee's season ended in a 72-66 loss to 1-seed Purdue in the Elite Eight last Sunday. The Vols are set to lose starting guards Josiah-Jordan James, Santiago Vescovi and Dalton Knecht who are all out of eligibility.
With the addition of incoming four-star guard Bishop Boswell, the loss of Dilione would leave the Vols with three scholarship spots to fill this offseason.
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
–––––