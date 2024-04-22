TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

According to a report from 247Sports on Monday, defensive lineman Jayson Jenkins is expected to transfer after two seasons with the Vols.

The 6-foot-6, 280 pound Jenkins signed with Tennessee as a three-star prospect from Notre Dame High School in Lawrenceville, New Jersey in the 2022 recruiting class, which finished 12th in the final Rivals Recruiting Teams rankings.

Jenkins held offers from Florida, Boston College, West Virginia and Pittsburgh among others.

He made his college debut as a freshman in the Vols' 2022 season opener against Ball State and then red-shirted the remainder of the season.

Jenkins played in six games as a redshirt freshman last season, totaling four tackles and a tackle for loss during Tennessee's 9-4 campaign. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Jenkins is the second member of the Vols' defense to enter the portal since the spring portal window opened last week. Linebacker Elijah Herring entered on April 15 after leading Tennessee in tackles as a sophomore in 2023.

The spring window runs through April 30.

The Vols, who completed spring practices on April 15, are set to return a plethora of depth and experience on the defensive line next season. Edge rusher James Pearce Jr. is back after an impressive sophomore season while returning starters Omari Thomas and Omarr Norman-Lott will anchor the interior.