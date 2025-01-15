REPORT: Tim Banks, Tennessee finalizing contract extension

Tennessee is finalizing an extension that will keep defensive coordinator Tim Banks for at least one more year.

ESPN's Chris Low reported Wednesday that Banks, whose name had been linked to a number of Power 4 openings, is nearing a return to the program for a fifth season as the school works towards a contract extension.

A 2024 Broyles Award finalist, Banks oversaw one of the top defenses in college football this past season. The Vols were ranked in the top five of nearly every statistical category during their first-ever run to the College Football Playoff.

Josh Heupel added Banks, who previously spent five seasons at Penn State, to his inaugural Tennessee staff in 2021. He agreed to a three-year deal worth $4.2 million, which was extended a year later through the 2024 season.

Banks' contract was nearing its end and he was reportedly receiving interest from ACC program Miami and Clemson, who each had defensive coordinator positions to fill.

It is unclear how long Banks' revived contract will run through and how much his salary will increase. He has continued to recruit for Tennessee since the Vols' season ended last month.

Tennessee's defense held opponents 10 of its 13 opponents to less than 20 points, allowing just 16.1 points per game while limiting 10 teams to under 400 yards. The Vols were ranked seventh in the FBS in total defense, giving up just 293.2 yards of total offense and less than 5 yards per play.