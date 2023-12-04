Tennessee defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. was arrested following for disobeying police following a recent traffic stop on suspicions of speeding and driving with a suspended license according to a report from the Knoxville News-Sentinel on Monday.

James is the third Vols player to be either arrested or issued a citation for a traffic-related incident this season.

According to a police report obtained by KnoxNews, Pearce was arrested early Monday morning for going more than 60 mph in a 35 mph zone in Knoxville. The vehicle he was driving had temporary tags that were expired and police learned that he had a suspended license in North Carolina where Pearce is from.

Futher citing the police report, the report from KnoxNews states that Pearce was instructed multiple times to turn off and step out of the vehicle. The vehicle was subsequently towed. According to the report, Pearce disregarded instructions to stand by officers while the vehicle was searched.

Pearce was arrested, charged with speeding, driving with a suspended license, failure to present insurance, registration improperly displayed and improper window tinting. His vehicle was impounded.

"We are aware of the incident involving James Pearce Jr. and we are awaiting more information," a UT spokesperson told VolReport.

Pearce has had a productive season on Tennessee's defensive line.

The sophomore EDGE rusher from Charlotte, North Carolina accounted for 24 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks during the Vols' regular season.

Tennessee is set to play Iowa in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on Jan. 1, 2024 at noon ET on ABC.