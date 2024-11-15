REPORT: Vols’ Nico Iamaleava cleared to play vs. Georgia

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava , who was in concussion protocol this week, will play in the No. 7 Vols’ game at No. 12 Georgia , according to ESPN’s Chris Low on Friday.

Tennessee ’s offense will have its most important piece back on Saturday according to one report.

Iamaleava, who passed for 174 yards and two touchdowns in the first half of Tennessee’s 33-14 win over Mississippi State last week, did not play in the second half.

Reports earlier this week indicted that Iamaleava was in concussion protocol, but participated in practices.

Iamaleava was listed as questionable in the latest team injury report on Thursday night.

He traveled with the team to Athens on Friday.

Iamaleava’s return should give the Vols’ offense a boost before their biggest game to this point in the season against Georgia.

Iamaleava has shown signs of improvement in recent weeks in wins over Alabama, Kentucky and Mississippi State before exiting the game.

He has passed 1,869 yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions through nine games.

Tennessee plays Georgia at Sanford Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.